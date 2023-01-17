ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program

ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
AFSCME Wants More Steps To Protect Prison Guards, Inmates

Even though an investigation turned up no sign of narcotics at the scene of the incident that sent more than 20 Illinois prison workers to the hospital, the union representing those workers says the dangers from drug contraband are real. In a statement, AFSCME says more investigation is needed to...
HILLSBORO, IL
Group: required racial bias training insulting to health care workers

A requirement for dozens of healthcare professions in Illinois to complete bias awareness training as a condition of licensure is being criticized by a medical watchdog group. As of Jan. 1, 2023, individuals in 38 health care professions in Illinois are now required to take racial bias training. The Illinois Administrative Code states that implicit bias occurs automatically and unintentionally, but affects behaviors, judgements and decisions.
Edy Zoo

178% increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder since 2000: Families struggling to find necessary services in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - The rate of autism among American children is rising and showing no signs of slowing down. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 30 eight-year-old children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a 52% increase from 2017 and a staggering 178% increase since 2000. This rise has put an increased demand for services, leaving families struggling to find necessary treatments and interventions.
Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states...
Inspector General Wants More Power To Deal With Coverups By State Facility Staffers

A state inspector general wants tougher rules and more consequences for health care workers who obstruct investigations. The inspector general at the Illinois Department of Human Services is asking lawmakers for the authority to report workers accused of such misconduct to a statewide registry, which could lead to those workers being barred from employment in health care in Illinois.
5-2-1-0: Numbers that can help with the obesity crisis in Central Illinois

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Weight loss diets and surgeries used to be worries that didn’t live in childhood. Now, doctors said obesity in children and teenagers is becoming more common, and it’s happening in Central Illinois, too. The days of seeing childhood obesity as a personal problem are behind us, said the American Academy of […]
Illinois DCFS accused of letting kids languish in jail

CHICAGO — Illinois’ child welfare agency is accused of stranding more than 80 kids in juvenile jail despite the fact they could’ve been released.  That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed against the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services by private attorneys who were joined by Cook County’s public guardian. “It feels horrible,” said […]
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
Illinois opens state income tax filing window Monday

(The Center Square) – Starting next week, Illinois taxpayers will be able to file their individual income returns to the Illinois Department of Revenue, and the department is encouraging Illinoisans to file online. The window in Illinois to file your 2022 state taxes will be open from Monday, Jan....
