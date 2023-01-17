Read full article on original website
Watchdog Seeks Harsher Penalties in Wake of Abuse at Illinois Mental Health Center
The official cited investigations into a center for people with mental illnesses and developmental disabilities, where workers lied or conspired to thwart patient abuse inquiries.
Some childcare providers forced to close after not getting paychecks from state
CHICAGO — Some Illinois childcare providers have been forced to close their doors after they did not receive their paychecks from the state. Childcare workers across the state are still waiting for their monthly paychecks, which they should have received at the beginning of January. But 19 days later and many are unable to pay […]
25newsnow.com
Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID’d that sickened prison staff
Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held...
wmay.com
AFSCME Wants More Steps To Protect Prison Guards, Inmates
Even though an investigation turned up no sign of narcotics at the scene of the incident that sent more than 20 Illinois prison workers to the hospital, the union representing those workers says the dangers from drug contraband are real. In a statement, AFSCME says more investigation is needed to...
advantagenews.com
Group: required racial bias training insulting to health care workers
A requirement for dozens of healthcare professions in Illinois to complete bias awareness training as a condition of licensure is being criticized by a medical watchdog group. As of Jan. 1, 2023, individuals in 38 health care professions in Illinois are now required to take racial bias training. The Illinois Administrative Code states that implicit bias occurs automatically and unintentionally, but affects behaviors, judgements and decisions.
178% increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder since 2000: Families struggling to find necessary services in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - The rate of autism among American children is rising and showing no signs of slowing down. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 30 eight-year-old children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a 52% increase from 2017 and a staggering 178% increase since 2000. This rise has put an increased demand for services, leaving families struggling to find necessary treatments and interventions.
khqa.com
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Illinois’ U.S. senators seek candidates for U.S. attorney
Illinois’ U.S. senators seek candidates for U.S. attorney. Illinois’ U.S. senators are accepting applications for whoever wants to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. U.S. Attorney John Lausch, who has secured federal corruption charges and convictions of politicians at nearly every level of...
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich reacts to Protect Illinois Communities Act
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – In the days since the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect, it has seen its fair share of opposition, not the least of which has come from Williamson County. Sheriff Jeff Diederich said House Bill 5471, which effectively bans assault weapons in the state, is...
977wmoi.com
Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels
The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states...
wmay.com
Inspector General Wants More Power To Deal With Coverups By State Facility Staffers
A state inspector general wants tougher rules and more consequences for health care workers who obstruct investigations. The inspector general at the Illinois Department of Human Services is asking lawmakers for the authority to report workers accused of such misconduct to a statewide registry, which could lead to those workers being barred from employment in health care in Illinois.
5-2-1-0: Numbers that can help with the obesity crisis in Central Illinois
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Weight loss diets and surgeries used to be worries that didn’t live in childhood. Now, doctors said obesity in children and teenagers is becoming more common, and it’s happening in Central Illinois, too. The days of seeing childhood obesity as a personal problem are behind us, said the American Academy of […]
Illinois DCFS accused of letting kids languish in jail
CHICAGO — Illinois’ child welfare agency is accused of stranding more than 80 kids in juvenile jail despite the fact they could’ve been released. That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed against the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services by private attorneys who were joined by Cook County’s public guardian. “It feels horrible,” said […]
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
Wealthy Illinois Residents Would Pay More in Income Tax Under New Proposals
No matter how much money a person makes, Illinois residents all pay the same income tax rate. A pair of new proposals could change that by taking aim at the bank accounts of high earners. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, one of the state’s wealthiest residents, tried to move the state in...
wmay.com
Gun store owner: Prohibited items in storage until possible injunction against Illinois’ ban
(The Center Square) – Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: SNAP reductions coming; Secretary of State eyes modernization
While about half the country already has reduced the amount of pandemic-era federal food assistance offered in their state, Illinois is preparing for the change to take effect in March. The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will return to pre-pandemic levels...
wmay.com
Illinois opens state income tax filing window Monday
(The Center Square) – Starting next week, Illinois taxpayers will be able to file their individual income returns to the Illinois Department of Revenue, and the department is encouraging Illinoisans to file online. The window in Illinois to file your 2022 state taxes will be open from Monday, Jan....
