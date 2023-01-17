Read full article on original website
Related
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Used cars are finally getting cheaper. Tesla's Model 3 and these 9 models are seeing the biggest price drops.
Secondhand Toyota RAV4s and Ford Mustangs have become thousands of dollars cheaper in just the last few months as used car prices fall.
Why car sales are falling in the U.S.
GM has reclaimed its title as America's top carmaker. A year after Toyota topped the domestic car sales charts — the first time a foreign company did that — Detroit returned to the top of the heap. But the victory comes during a tough year for the U.S. auto industry. "Supply chain issues, high interest rates, and low inventory meant that 2022 was a difficult year for car sales," Jalopnik reports. In fact, when all the sales are tallied up, 2022 might end up being the worst year for American car sales in more than a decade: Roughly 13.7 million...
gmauthority.com
GMC Brand Running At More Than 70 Days Supply In December 2022
Across the automotive landscape, new-vehicle inventories are on the rise. In fact, GMC inventory has climbed from more than a 60 days supply in November 2022 to more than a 70 days supply in December 2022. This means that GMC dealers currently have adequate inventory to meet customer needs. The...
gmauthority.com
GM Dealers Delivered 22 Cadillac CT6 Units In 2022
The Cadillac CT6 has long since been discontinued in the United States, as production officially ended back in early 2020, with the 2020 model year being the last of the luxury sedan. However, there still seem to be a few CT6 models floating around dealership lots, as GM recorded a few CT6 deliveries almost three years since production ended.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Gets Standard Automatic Emergency Braking
GM debuted the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD last October, pulling the sheets on new exterior styling, an updated interior, a revised trim level lineup, and changes to the powertrain as well. Among the many onboard tech features is Automatic Emergency Braking, which is now equipped as standard across the lineup.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend
When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Plant Halted in Virginia Over Concerns About China
This article is republished from Virginia Mercury original article. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration halted efforts to site a Ford battery plant in Virginia late last year over concerns about Chinese Communist Party influence. Speaking to reporters after the annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, Youngkin said his administration...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Rejection Criticized By Michigan Gov
As it invests $50 billion in electrification with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, Ford is leaning on a large number of suppliers from around the globe to secure the materials it needs to meet that lofty goal, in addition to its own-joint venture efforts. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese outfit that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV battery plant that would have created 2,500 jobs. Now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has criticized that decision, calling it a “political determination,” according to Detroit News.
Most new car buyers are now paying less than sticker price
Americans can once again buy cars for less than sticker price. But that doesn't mean they're finding bargains at their local dealerships.
conceptcarz.com
Kia Sportage Hybrid named 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV
First Win for Sportage Hybrid in Competitive Selection Process. Today, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV was recognized as the 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV. This win recognizes the first-ever Sportage Hybrid in its first year of production. 'The Sportage Hybrid delivers a combination of refinement, interior room, and efficiency...
gmauthority.com
1990 Chevy 454 SS Sells For $110,000 At Auction
As the broader auto industry eyes a move to EVs, including GM, collectors are shelling out big bucks for their favorite internal-combustion-powered classics. That includes pickups like this 1990 Chevy 454 SS, which just sold at auction for an eye-widening $110,000. For those readers who may be unaware, the Chevy...
2023 Subaru Forester Has 1 Giant Advantage Over Toyota RAV4
The more spacious interior of the 2023 Subaru Forester compact crossover SUV gives it a big advantage over the 2023 Toyota RAV4. The post 2023 Subaru Forester Has 1 Giant Advantage Over Toyota RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM Considering Small Electric Pickup Truck
GM is moving to fully electrify its passenger vehicle and light-duty vehicle lines by 2035, with 30 new all-electric models set to launch globally by 2025. Now, a report indicates that GM is considering the development of a new small electric pickup truck. Per Automotive News, GM already has renderings...
torquenews.com
Toyota Hybrids See Largest Jump In Used Value - Tesla Model 3 Sees Big Drop
A new study shows that over the past 12 months, used Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are increasing in value. By contrast, the Tesla Model 3 has seen the largest decline in value. A new study conducted by iSeeCars analyzing the prices of used vehicles in America over the past...
The 5 Best Extra Small SUVS for 2023 According to Edmunds
What extra small SUVs do the reviewers at Edmunds recommend for 2023? The post The 5 Best Extra Small SUVS for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla Germany’s base Model Y gets longer delivery estimate after price cuts
Tesla Giga Berlin is already moving relatively quickly for an electric vehicle factory built by a foreign automaker in Germany, but following the company’s recent round of price cuts, the facility would have to move faster. This is especially the case with regard to the production of the Model Y.
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Honda CR-V: What’s the Better Compact SUV?
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 and the 2023 Honda CR-V both have plenty to offer buyers, but the CR-V comes in ahead this year. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Honda CR-V: What’s the Better Compact SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevy offers Malibu buybacks; 14,000 BMW electric vehicles among recent car recalls
Chevrolet is offering to buy back certain 2022-23 Malibu vehicles that have a defect that hampers their safety features.
Is a 2023 Infiniti QX60 Really Worth $15,000 More Than a Nissan Pathfinder?
Find out if the 2023 Infiniti QX60 is actually worth paying over $15,000 more than the non-luxury equivalent Nissan Pathfinder. The post Is a 2023 Infiniti QX60 Really Worth $15,000 More Than a Nissan Pathfinder? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0