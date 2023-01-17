Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID’d that sickened prison staff
Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held...
Judge to make decision in lawsuit over assault weapons ban Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today we could learn the fate of a legal challenge to Illinois' new assault weapons ban.A judge in Effingham County heard arguments Wednesday for a lawsuit filed by former Republican candidate for Attorney General, Tom Devore. Devore says he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who say the law violates their constitutional rights. They're requesting a restraining order to block enforcement of the assault weapons ban. The judge says he plans to rule by the end of the day.
wmay.com
Illinois gun ban ruling expected Friday as eyes remain on other gun control measures
(The Center Square) – While eyes are on the courts with lawsuits challenging Illinois’ gun ban working through the state and federal judiciary, a gun-rights group says it’s important to keep an eye on the statehouse because more gun control measures are coming. At least three separate...
wsiu.org
Gov. Pritzker strongly believes the assault weapons ban will be upheld in the face of numerous lawsuits
Lawsuits against Illinois’ new ban on assault weapons are being filed in state and federal courts but Governor JB Pritzker says he remains confident the law will be upheld. Speaking on a media call from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, the governor said drafters of the law worked with legal experts to make sure it was constitutional.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich reacts to Protect Illinois Communities Act
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – In the days since the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect, it has seen its fair share of opposition, not the least of which has come from Williamson County. Sheriff Jeff Diederich said House Bill 5471, which effectively bans assault weapons in the state, is...
wmay.com
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state’s gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in...
wmay.com
Gun store owner: Prohibited items in storage until possible injunction against Illinois’ ban
(The Center Square) – Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when...
wmay.com
Federal Lawsuit Is Latest Challenge To Assault Weapons Ban
Yet another lawsuit has been filed challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’s new assault weapons ban. The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its complaint in federal court for the Southern District of Illinois. Two other lawsuits have been filed in state court. All of the cases contend that the new...
WBUR
Gun rights groups challenge Illinois' new assault weapons ban
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Gun rights groups are suing Illinois for its recently-enacted assault weapons ban. Some police officers in the state have even said they wouldn't enforce the law. Here & Now's Scott Tong gets the latest from gun policy expert and UCLA...
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
New Illinois assault weapons ban already facing several legal challenges
Lawsuits challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons ban are beginning to trickle in — including a complaint filed in southern Illinois on behalf of more than 800 individual gun owners that seeks a temporary restraining order on the newly enacted law.
wmay.com
Inspector General Wants More Power To Deal With Coverups By State Facility Staffers
A state inspector general wants tougher rules and more consequences for health care workers who obstruct investigations. The inspector general at the Illinois Department of Human Services is asking lawmakers for the authority to report workers accused of such misconduct to a statewide registry, which could lead to those workers being barred from employment in health care in Illinois.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Illinois’ U.S. senators seek candidates for U.S. attorney
Illinois’ U.S. senators seek candidates for U.S. attorney. Illinois’ U.S. senators are accepting applications for whoever wants to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. U.S. Attorney John Lausch, who has secured federal corruption charges and convictions of politicians at nearly every level of...
wmay.com
Illinois prison staff, inmates recovering after being exposed to foreign substance
(The Center Square) – About 20 individuals at an Illinois prison near Hillsboro are recovering after being exposed to what Illinois Department of Corrections officials say was a “foreign substance.”. On Wednesday, a staff member at Graham Correctional Center responded to a medical incident involving individuals in custody...
Stupid Illinois Criminal Arrested By Leaving Many Clues For Cops
If you're looking to spend some time in jail, I just found the perfect way for you to end up there. Stupid Criminals Doing Dumb Crimes Are Going To Get Busted Every Time. When it comes to your normal everyday type of crimes, you're usually going to find the criminals to not be too bright. That's why the majority of the time they get caught. The old saying is "don't do the crime if you can't do the time." Well, I think they have plenty of time. Sometimes, I wonder if they actually want to go to jail. That's exactly what I believe about this recent situation.
KFVS12
State and Federal lawsuits filed against Illinois Gun Ban
2 injured in Mt. Vernon shooting, police still searching for suspects. Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It happened last night around 6:30. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search...
Effingham Radio
State Reps. Adam Niemerg and Blaine Wilhour: Weapons Ban Faces Multiple Constitutional Problems
Not only is Illinois’ new gun control law a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment, but there are other Constitutional problems with the law, according to State Representatives Adam Niemerg (R-Dietrich) and Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) who attended a court hearing in Effingham on attorney Tom Devore’s legal challenge to the law.
920wmok.com
Attorney General says if sheriffs won’t enforce gun ban ‘there are other people there to do the job’ – Many But Not All Sheriffs Move Toward Court
With at least 74 county sheriffs in Illinois’ 102 counties publicly stating they won’t enforce Illinois’ gun ban and registry, the state’s attorney general says there are ways to “do the job.”. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Friday if local law enforcement won’t act, someone...
Illinois town hall brings out hundreds opposed to assault weapons ban
Several Republican lawmakers in Illinois hosted a legislative town hall at the Cultural and Civic Center in Marion on Tuesday night.
wmay.com
First Lawsuits Filed Over Assault Weapons Ban
The first of what could be multiple lawsuits over Illinois’s new assault weapons ban have been filed. The lawsuit in Crawford County Circuit Court was brought by three residents of that county. In their complaint, they allege that the ban on the sale and manufacture of certain types of guns violates the Second Amendment. The complaint also contends that the law’s requirement for current owners of assault weapons to register those guns could cause those owners to “potentially incriminate themselves.” The lawsuit asks the court to rule the law unconstitutional and issue an injunction against enforcing it.
