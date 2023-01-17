ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS Chicago

Judge to make decision in lawsuit over assault weapons ban Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today we could learn the fate of a legal challenge to Illinois' new assault weapons ban.A judge in Effingham County heard arguments Wednesday for a lawsuit filed by former Republican candidate for Attorney General, Tom Devore. Devore says he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who say the law violates their constitutional rights. They're requesting a restraining order to block enforcement of the assault weapons ban. The judge says he plans to rule by the end of the day.
wmay.com

Federal Lawsuit Is Latest Challenge To Assault Weapons Ban

Yet another lawsuit has been filed challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’s new assault weapons ban. The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its complaint in federal court for the Southern District of Illinois. Two other lawsuits have been filed in state court. All of the cases contend that the new...
WBUR

Gun rights groups challenge Illinois' new assault weapons ban

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Gun rights groups are suing Illinois for its recently-enacted assault weapons ban. Some police officers in the state have even said they wouldn't enforce the law. Here & Now's Scott Tong gets the latest from gun policy expert and UCLA...
wmay.com

Inspector General Wants More Power To Deal With Coverups By State Facility Staffers

A state inspector general wants tougher rules and more consequences for health care workers who obstruct investigations. The inspector general at the Illinois Department of Human Services is asking lawmakers for the authority to report workers accused of such misconduct to a statewide registry, which could lead to those workers being barred from employment in health care in Illinois.
SKOKIE, IL
KFVS12

State and Federal lawsuits filed against Illinois Gun Ban

2 injured in Mt. Vernon shooting, police still searching for suspects. Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It happened last night around 6:30. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wmay.com

First Lawsuits Filed Over Assault Weapons Ban

The first of what could be multiple lawsuits over Illinois’s new assault weapons ban have been filed. The lawsuit in Crawford County Circuit Court was brought by three residents of that county. In their complaint, they allege that the ban on the sale and manufacture of certain types of guns violates the Second Amendment. The complaint also contends that the law’s requirement for current owners of assault weapons to register those guns could cause those owners to “potentially incriminate themselves.” The lawsuit asks the court to rule the law unconstitutional and issue an injunction against enforcing it.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL

