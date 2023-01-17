ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Comments / 1

Connell Gray
3d ago

he should be treated like he treated Mr. moore... now he in jail, he wants to hide from the other inmates...

Reply
3
Related
wmay.com

Judge Finds Probable Cause In EMT Murder Case

A Sasngamon County judge has found probable cause to proceed with murder charges against the two EMTs who are charged in the death of a patient in their care. The two have pleaded not guilty to those charges, and are due back in court next month. Peter Cadigan and Peggy...
WAND TV

Decatur man gets 25 years in prison for woman's murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of killing a woman has taken a plea deal. Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 63, who previously entered a not guilty plea, was arrested Jan. 31, 2022 according to Macon County inmate records. He was accused of killing 35-year-old Helena S. Beams. In...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

AFSCME Wants More Steps To Protect Prison Guards, Inmates

Even though an investigation turned up no sign of narcotics at the scene of the incident that sent more than 20 Illinois prison workers to the hospital, the union representing those workers says the dangers from drug contraband are real. In a statement, AFSCME says more investigation is needed to...
HILLSBORO, IL
WAND TV

Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
HILLSBORO, IL
WCIA

Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WHIO Dayton

Illinois paramedics charged with first-degree murder to appear in court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two Illinois paramedics accused of killing a patient are expected to appear in court on Thursday. Peter J. Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Jill Finley, 45, are facing first-degree murder charges following the death of a man in their care last month. They are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bonds. Both defendants are scheduled for a preliminary hearing before a circuit judge in the Sangamon County Courthouse in Springfield on Thursday at 9 a.m. local time, according to online records.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?

Two paramedics are legally in hot water after a man died in their hands in Springfield, Illinois. Peggy Finley, 44, and Peter Cadigan, 50, got charged following the death of Earl Moore Jr. on December 18 which was due to them improperly restraining him for an ambulance trip. They put him face down on a stretcher and strapped him tight enough for him to suffocate.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield man convicted of first degree murder

PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
HILLSBORO, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Tuesday to warn the community about recent vehicle break-ins and thefts. The Sheriff’s Office said it noticed a recent increase in thefts from vehicles located in the areas north and west of Springfield. The thefts are happening to unlocked vehicles during […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Goodwill vehicle break-in, theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an incident of vehicular break-in and theft that happened two months ago. Officials said that around 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, an unknown individual arrived at the Goodwill located at 2431 North Dirksen Parkway and broke the windows of […]
MENARD COUNTY, IL
KYTV

Springfield Police Department asks you to register your security cameras to help officers fight crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes. The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information

Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WAND TV

Family of Earl Moore Jr. files wrongful death suit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — "Losing a child is a pain like no other in existence," said Rose Washington, mother of Earl Moore Jr. "We may not even have a word for it." The family of Earl Moore Jr. announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday. Over the weekend, well-known...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy