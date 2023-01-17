Read full article on original website
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
25newsnow.com
Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
wmay.com
Gun store owner: Prohibited items in storage until possible injunction against Illinois’ ban
(The Center Square) – Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Illinois?
We've been pretty lucky this winter with snow it's been very mild. Did I just jinx us? However, when it does snow do you have to legally shovel your walkway/sidewalks?. Well, the answer is kind of complicated because it's both yes and no. Let me explain. In the state of Illinois, it says:
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Illinois car dealers challenge law that lets EV manufacturers sell direct to customers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois auto dealers are appealing a court ruling that allows electric vehicle automakers, like Tesla, Lucid, and Normal-based Rivian from selling their vehicles directly to customers. Last month, a Cook County judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association against startup electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers for allegedly violating […]
Wealthy Illinois Residents Would Pay More in Income Tax Under New Proposals
No matter how much money a person makes, Illinois residents all pay the same income tax rate. A pair of new proposals could change that by taking aim at the bank accounts of high earners. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, one of the state’s wealthiest residents, tried to move the state in...
Illinois Utilities Seek to Increase Rates Across the State
Illinois utilities companies want to charge more for delivering natural gas and electricity to consumers across the state. “Basically every major gas and electric utility in Illinois has filed for a rate increase at once,” Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) director Abe Scarr said. What’s behind the increases...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Illinoisans can file state taxes beginning Jan. 23
A measure that brings about various changes to areas of public health like nursing homes and hospitals is now law. House Bill 240 was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday. While supporting various aspects of the measure, some worried the bill included last-minute changes impacting counties’ ability to hold the state accountable for transferring and treating criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial.
wmay.com
Illinois opens state income tax filing window Monday
(The Center Square) – Starting next week, Illinois taxpayers will be able to file their individual income returns to the Illinois Department of Revenue, and the department is encouraging Illinoisans to file online. The window in Illinois to file your 2022 state taxes will be open from Monday, Jan....
Many Chicago-Area Homeowners Will Soon Receive a Refund. See If You're Eligible
Thousands of homeowners in the Chicago area will be receiving refund checks in the coming months, but are you one of them?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced checks for more than 50,000 will begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year.
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Downstate judge issues temporary restraining order over Illinois' new assault weapons ban
A downstate judge granted a temporary restraining order to put a "pause" on a new law that bans many assault weapons in Illinois.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Illinois’ U.S. senators seek candidates for U.S. attorney
Illinois’ U.S. senators seek candidates for U.S. attorney. Illinois’ U.S. senators are accepting applications for whoever wants to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. U.S. Attorney John Lausch, who has secured federal corruption charges and convictions of politicians at nearly every level of...
Can I return a used car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for? Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but […]
Electric vehicles’ surging popularity in Illinois could cause massive revenue shortfall: Study
A new study from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute (IEPI) found that surging popularity in electric vehicles means the State of Illinois will need to come up with new revenue streams to make up for lost gasoline taxes.
wmay.com
Illinois gun ban ruling expected Friday as eyes remain on other gun control measures
(The Center Square) – While eyes are on the courts with lawsuits challenging Illinois’ gun ban working through the state and federal judiciary, a gun-rights group says it’s important to keep an eye on the statehouse because more gun control measures are coming. At least three separate...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID’d that sickened prison staff
Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held...
wmay.com
Illinois Unemployment Rate Steady, Jobs Down Slightly
Illinois’s unemployment rate is holding steady, even as the total number of jobs in the state dipped slightly last month. State data says Illinois had 800 fewer jobs in December than it did in November, although the total number of jobs in the state was up by 161,000 compared to December of 2021. The biggest area of growth over the past year was in leisure and hospitality jobs, although those jobs fell by 25-hundred from November to December.
After Emergency Hearing on Illinois Assault Weapons Ban, What's Next?
Just days after the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect, the legislation that effectively bans assault weapons in Illinois is already facing a slew of legal challenges. An emergency hearing surrounding the legislation was held in a Circuit Court in downstate Effingham County Wednesday morning, with hundreds of plaintiffs seeking...
