Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items

Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program

ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Illinois car dealers challenge law that lets EV manufacturers sell direct to customers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois auto dealers are appealing a court ruling that allows electric vehicle automakers, like Tesla, Lucid, and Normal-based Rivian from selling their vehicles directly to customers. Last month, a Cook County judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association against startup electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers for allegedly violating […]
Illinois quick hits: Illinoisans can file state taxes beginning Jan. 23

A measure that brings about various changes to areas of public health like nursing homes and hospitals is now law. House Bill 240 was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday. While supporting various aspects of the measure, some worried the bill included last-minute changes impacting counties’ ability to hold the state accountable for transferring and treating criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial.
Illinois opens state income tax filing window Monday

(The Center Square) – Starting next week, Illinois taxpayers will be able to file their individual income returns to the Illinois Department of Revenue, and the department is encouraging Illinoisans to file online. The window in Illinois to file your 2022 state taxes will be open from Monday, Jan....
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Can I return a used car in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for? Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but […]
Illinois Unemployment Rate Steady, Jobs Down Slightly

Illinois’s unemployment rate is holding steady, even as the total number of jobs in the state dipped slightly last month. State data says Illinois had 800 fewer jobs in December than it did in November, although the total number of jobs in the state was up by 161,000 compared to December of 2021. The biggest area of growth over the past year was in leisure and hospitality jobs, although those jobs fell by 25-hundred from November to December.
