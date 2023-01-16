Read full article on original website
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Dr. Van Gesner was an early Central Oregon doctor, rancher and land fraud participant
One of the most colorful and well-educated men of early Central Oregon was Van Gesner. He was born in Salem, Oregon in July 1852. He grew up in Salem and attended schools there. He attended Willamette University for one year, then went to Philadelphia to attend Jefferson Medical College. He graduated with a medical degree in 1883. That same year, he set up a medical practice in Prineville. He had a very active medical practice but found it to be very stressful and it affected his health. Dr. Gesner married Annie Fields, a native of Brownsville, Oregon in 1886. They had two children. He moved to southern California for health reasons but soon found he had to abandon his medical practice to preserve his health.
Crook County leaders highlight 2023 goals
The Crook County Court enters the new year with an ongoing slate of work overseeing nearly two dozen county departments and planning multiple projects. But a few primary goals rise to the top as County Judge Seth Crawford and Commissioners Jerry Brummer and Brian Barney lead the county through 2023. Some are the continuation of needs the county has faced for several years, while others focus on new needs and projects.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Jailbreak from the Crook County Jail in 1905
The old jail for Crook County was a brick structure attached to the first constructed wooden courthouse that had been built in 1885. It was not the first jail, but it was much more secure than the earlier wooden structures used as a detainment center. Even though somewhat secure, it still led to innovative escapes by determined prisoners. One of the early jail breaks occurred in June of 1905.
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above
From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
