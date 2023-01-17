TDOC death row inmate James Dellinger dies before execution date

A Tennessee death row inmate died Monday at Nashville’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

James Dellinger, 71, was sentenced to death in 1996 for first-degree murder. Dellinger and Garry Sutton were convicted in the death of Tommy Griffin and his sister, Connie Branam.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said Dellinger died just before noon Monday from apparent natural causes. Dellinger’s lawyers said he died following a battle with cancer.

Dellinger’s legal team sent the following statement:

Mr. Dellinger died before his legal team was able to vindicate his absolute and unwavering insistence that he was innocent of the murders that sent him to death row.



Mr. Dellinger was the consummate East Tennessee storyteller, among the last of a breed of mountain men who lived large and recounted his adventures in even larger stories. To spend any time with James Dellinger was a gift — getting to listen to a master practice his craft. From bear stories to moonshine, James Dellinger knew how to keep an audience enthralled.



His family and legal team mourn his passing.



- Statement of James Dellinger’s counsel, Amy D. Harwell.

Garry Sutton, who was also charged with first-degree murder, remains on death row.

Sutton’s lawyers sent WTVF a statement following Dellinger’s death:

From a very young age, James Dellinger was the controlling, older, abusive figure in Gary’s life, and this remained so even while the two were in prison.



Gary has maintained his innocence and Gary’s case is riddled with errors that led to his conviction. We look forward to continuing to make our case to the State and Governor Lee.



- Gary Sutton’s attorney, Susanne Bales, with the Federal Defender Services of East Tennessee

