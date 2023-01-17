Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Operations resume at Pere Marquette Hotel after threat
PEORIA, Ill. – An all-clear has been given after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed down at Jefferson for about an hour, as the Peoria Fire and Police Departments were called to the scene to investigate the threat to the Pere Marquette Hotel.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: SB Knoxville, WB Pennsylvania lanes in Peoria reopen after crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The southbound lanes of Knoxville and the westbound lanes of Pennsylvania have been shut down due to an incident, according to the Peoria Emergency Communications Center. This story will be updated.
wjbc.com
House fire Wednesday night on Bloomington’s west side
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Fire Department was called Wednesday night for a house fire on the city’s west side. Crews responded around 8:50 p.m. to 709 West Market Street. When firefighters arrived, they located the blaze in the back half of the home. Crews had the fire under...
1470 WMBD
Pekin Police looking for air conditioner thief
PEKIN, Ill. – Police in Pekin want your help identifying who might have stolen some air conditioners. Police are using social media to share some security camera video of someone taking an air conditioner from a home they only identify as on the south side of Pekin, and loading it in to the back of a pickup truck.
Central Illinois Proud
ATM stolen from bank in Benson
BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
25newsnow.com
Suspect captured on camera in Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for the person who firebombed the Planned Parenthood facility late Sunday night. Now, the safety of those looking for pregnancy resources is in question. According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics responded...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Not Guilty’ plea for man accused of carjacking 91-year-old
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man accused of carjacking a 91-year-old man outside of OSF St. Francis Medical Center last month pleads not guilty. Gabriel M. Messenger, 20, appeared in court via video Thursday afternoon. Messenger asked to be given a public defender, who entered the plea on...
Central Illinois Proud
Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect
Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson …. Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect. UPDATE: King Julian adapting well in Miller Park …. UPDATE: King Julian adapting well in Miller Park Zoo. Peoria Symphony Orchestra | All That Jazz | Good …. Peoria Symphony Orchestra | All That Jazz |...
1470 WMBD
GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
25newsnow.com
DEA confirms enforcement action in East Peoria parking lot
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms an incident at an East Peoria parking lot Thursday. In a statement, the DEA says they took enforcement action in a commercial parking lot in the 400 block of River Road, with the assistance of local law enforcement partner agencies.
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes dialogue expands into homeless crisis
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Thursday night meeting including discussions about property management group Darwin Homes vacating occupied rental properties, evolved into a greater discussion about Peoria’s homeless crisis. Peoria city officials, tenants, landlords, and activists gathered at the Peoria Police Resource Center and all agreed more needs to...
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
25newsnow.com
Pekin Police searching for person, vehicle involved in air conditioner theft
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Police in Pekin are looking for help identifying a man and/or the owner of a vehicle involved in the theft of an air conditioner. Police say that around 7 a.m. January 13, an unknown man was involved in the felony theft of an air conditioner that occurred on the south side of Pekin.
The Dogington Post
Dog Thought to Have Died in December Barn Fire Reunited With Illinois Family
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. An Illinois family has reunited with their dog that had been lost since a barn fire occurred on their property in early December. Ollie, a German shepherd/golden retriever mix, was...
wcbu.org
Appeals court rules Peoria woman deserves new murder trial
A Peoria woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder will get a new trial. The 3rd District Appellate Court found 35-year-old Sheyanah Lee's lawyer should have objected to the admission of police body camera video from 2018 showing Markesha Jeffries dying from her stab wounds while her family cried out for help.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police launch tip411 anonymous tip system
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is announcing the launch of tip411 in the city, an anonymous system to text tips to police. The internet-based system, from Citizen Observer, “enables the public to share important public safety information anonymously with the department by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington,” according to a release.
1470 WMBD
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
