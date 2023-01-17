Read full article on original website
50 Things Literally Everyone Used To Have In Their Home 30 Years Ago That I Can Guarantee No One Has Anymore
There's no way anyone has any of these things in their home anymore.
I spent £20k transforming myself into a human wolf – the end result is so realistic it’s made my dream come true
A MAN who has spent £20,000 to transform into a human wolf says his dream has finally come true. The bizarre request was given to the Japanese company Zeppet, who spent 50 days to complete the ultra-realistic costume. The fake wolf suit cost a whopping three million yen with...
‘Just be yourself,’ my colleague said. It was the first time in my life anyone told me I could do that
A cliche, overused in movies and young adult novels with Anglo protagonists, changed my life. In June 2016, on a humid night in Mumbai, India, I was at a skate park-themed bar with colleagues from an internship I’d just finished. Sitting on the edge of the skateboard rink, drink in hand, and very nervous, I confided in a colleague that I was at a crossroads; unsure if I should leave Mumbai and study journalism in Sydney or stay in Mumbai as my parents wanted me to. It was a privileged position to be in, I knew that. But I was still nervous.
Police raided a gym after Siri called emergency services because it misheard a boxing instructor's words, owner says
A trainer triggered the Siri feature on his Apple Watch after he shouted: "1, 1-2" and "nice" or "good shot," per the gym owner.
Woman's Bizarre Hotel Experience in Arizona Is One for the Record Books
As she said, it was pure anarchy!
What Happens When AI Has Read Everything?
Artificial intelligence has in recent years proved itself to be a quick study, although it is being educated in a manner that would shame the most brutal headmaster. Locked into airtight Borgesian libraries for months with no bathroom breaks or sleep, AIs are told not to emerge until they’ve finished a self-paced speed course in human culture. On the syllabus: a decent fraction of all the surviving text that we have ever produced.
Refinery29
Here’s The Big Problem With TikTok’s ‘Vanilla Girl’ Beauty Trend
TikTok is something of an incubator for beauty trends. In the past month alone, we've spotted the ghoul girl (brooding yet provocative, with a penchant for bleached brows) and 'crying makeup' (wearing lashings of pink eyeshadow and smudged liner to create what has been referred to as a 'post-sob glow'). One common, underlying theme always seems to be the lack of diversity in skin tone (where are all the women of colour?) or texture (you'd be hard pressed to find a single blemish). Barely a month into 2023, another questionable beauty trend is on our radar.
Allrecipes.com
Did You Know There Is an Actual Difference Between PYREX and pyrex?
When you think of a staple kitchen brand synonymous with longevity and quality like Pyrex, you probably don't think of explosions. However, we recently saw a video on TikTok (of course) that was pretty surprising, and wanted to know more. Why are these dishes shattering? Is there a difference between "PYREX" and "pyrex" — and if so what is it? How do you make sure the one in the cabinet isn't going to leave shards of glass in your lasagna during baking? Let's dig into some answers.
Spouse Refusing To Buy In-Law Expensive Gift Backed: 'Not That Important'
A woman has been supported online after questioning whether 65 really is a big celebratory birthday.
CNET
How Video Games Help Me Endure the Winter Blues
Who among us is willing to leave the house in the dead of winter? If you can, I applaud you. But for many of us who live closer to the Arctic Circle than the Tropic of Cancer, late fall to early spring is designated the "indoor part of the year."
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Near
Netflix is expected to report new details about account-sharing fees Thursday; check back for updates. Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting sometime early this year, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership.
CNET
Best Family Games for 2023: Must-Have Board Games
Board games have stood the test of time and are still a popular way to bring families together for a night full of laughs and friendly competition. Finding a board game with the right mix of cooperation, communication and problem-solving skills that everyone in your family can enjoy is a bit of a challenge. But don't worry, CNET is here to help you find some great family-friendly options to add to your board game collection. So look no further if you're after the best family games available in 2023.
This $30 Planner Has Kept My Life on Track For the Past 5 Years
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Let’s be honest, conventional daily planners are boring. They help keep track of key dates, milestones and to-do’s but they lack a certain pizazz I want brought to my daily on-paper organizer. I don’t love organizing my calendar digitally, but I also wasn’t sure paper planners were for me until I met the InnerGuide. Read More: The Best Undated Planners of 2023 InnerGuide 2023 Planner Buy Now On Amazon Buy Now The InnerGuide Planner comes in a few different cover options and are all constructed with...
This 22-year-old is trying to save us from ChatGPT before it changes writing forever
A college kid's mission to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence.
ZDNet
Watch this humanoid robot skip, jump, lift and flip
Boston Dynamics dropped a new video that shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items and even does a backflip. Atlas's advanced robotic features and...
Phone Arena
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Rumors about the pricing for the Galaxy S23 series have been mostly worrisome to U.S. consumers. One report yesterday cited the lack of a 128GB storage option in the states and rumored Australian pricing to call for as much as a $200 price hike for the new series over the prices charged for last year's Galaxy S22 line. But a Verizon spec sheet has surfaced on Reddit and it shows that pricing for all three Galaxy S23 models will remain the same compared to last year's models.
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
msn.com
A viral story about helping a stranger refuse to switch plane seats so 2 friends could sit together has ignited yet another TikTok flight etiquette debate
A TikToker shared a story about getting on a flight and watching someone ask the woman next to her to downgrade her seat because they wanted to sit near their friend. After her video went viral, it reignited a plane etiquette debate that keeps blowing up on TikTok. On January...
CNET
Why You Should Download Google Maps Offline Before a Trip (and How to Do It)
Shortly after the new year, my friends and I got lost while driving back to our Airbnb near Yosemite National Park in Northern California. A major snowstorm swept through the Sierra Nevada mountain range, shutting down many busy highways and smaller roads. We decided to take a shortcut to get there sooner (not a smart decision), but soon realized we weren't going the right way. To top it off, there wasn't any cell service, so we couldn't use Google Maps to navigate.
