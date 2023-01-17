When you think of a staple kitchen brand synonymous with longevity and quality like Pyrex, you probably don't think of explosions. However, we recently saw a video on TikTok (of course) that was pretty surprising, and wanted to know more. Why are these dishes shattering? Is there a difference between "PYREX" and "pyrex" — and if so what is it? How do you make sure the one in the cabinet isn't going to leave shards of glass in your lasagna during baking? Let's dig into some answers.

1 DAY AGO