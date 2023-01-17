Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
Could Razorbacks Lose More Than Offensive Coordinator Today?
Report says closing of transfer portal today has been TCU's target date on OC.
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
Jim Harbaugh Is Back, Players Returning, Matt Weiss (WTF), Michigan Football In 2023
Michigan has been shooting itself in the foot all offseason, but it likely won't even matter come the 2023 season.
Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett has hit all the milestones of a College Football Hall of Famer. There's only one problem: He's not eligible for the honor. In four years at Georgia, Bennett threw for 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns and only 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 530 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 10 ...
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
Two Legitimate Names to Consider for Razorback Offensive Coordinator
Key traits needed in replacement as Kendal Briles heads to TCU
Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Met With Five-Star Quarterback Recruit
It was just two days ago that Jim Harbaugh confirmed his return to Michigan, saying "My heart is at the University of Michigan," through a press release. In the same week, Harbaugh is putting those words to action, paying a visit to a highly touted quarterback recruit. Dylan Raiola, a ...
Yardbarker
Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands
Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
REPORT: Michigan Football Assistant Under Investigation
After two seasons of incredible success, Michigan just can't seem to get out of its own way.
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter
Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert picks Nebraska
Former five-star recruit and 2023 college football transfer Arik Gilbert has committed to Nebraska for the coming season. Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in ...
TCU Hires New Offensive Coordinator To Replace Garrett Riley
TCU has reportedly found the man to fill the Garrett Riley-sized hole in its coaching staff. The school is set to hire Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to replace Riley. Briles was reportedly extended an offer to join the TCU staff on Saturday, and has been weighing on it since. As of ...
Yardbarker
The Stars Are Finally Aligning For The Chicago Bears
From landing the top draft pick to new and improved leadership in the building, everything is going the Bears' way for a change. It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a mess of an organization for nearly four decades. The amount of gross incompetence and ineptitude at the ownership and front office level has been almost second to none.
Breaking: Michigan Coach Reportedly Being Investigated For 'Computer Access Crimes'
Not only is the Michigan football program currently dealing with allegations of NCAA infractions, with head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly facing a Level I violation, a new report has emerged that a prominent member of Harbaugh's staff is the subject of a police investigation. Co-offensive ...
Look: Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
As he is proving again this year, few college football coaches know how to win the offseason like Lane Kiffin. First, Kiffin signed a contract extension with Ole Miss that should lock him in as the Rebels' head coach for the foreseeable future. He then poached defensive coordinator Pete Golding ...
NFL World Reacts To Vikings Coaching Announcement
The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 this season and had one of their best years in recent memory. But their defensive failings have led to the end of one coach's tenure. On Thursday, the Vikings announced that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not be returning to the team in 2023. Donatell was in ...
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision
Longtime Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey is planning to retire at the end of the season. Brey will retire at the end of the season, the school confirmed Thursday in a statement. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick said both sides agreed it was a good time for a “transition in the program’s leadership” and that... The post Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
FOX Sports
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave
The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave, athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda confirmed Tuesday night. ESPN reported the school’s police department is investigating a report of computer access crimes from last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.
Comments / 0