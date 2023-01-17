ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
Yardbarker

Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands

Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter

Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
Yardbarker

The Stars Are Finally Aligning For The Chicago Bears

From landing the top draft pick to new and improved leadership in the building, everything is going the Bears' way for a change. It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a mess of an organization for nearly four decades. The amount of gross incompetence and ineptitude at the ownership and front office level has been almost second to none.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Vikings Coaching Announcement

The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 this season and had one of their best years in recent memory. But their defensive failings have led to the end of one coach's tenure. On Thursday, the Vikings announced that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not be returning to the team in 2023. Donatell was in ...
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision

Longtime Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey is planning to retire at the end of the season. Brey will retire at the end of the season, the school confirmed Thursday in a statement. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick said both sides agreed it was a good time for a “transition in the program’s leadership” and that... The post Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
FOX Sports

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave

The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave, athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda confirmed Tuesday night. ESPN reported the school’s police department is investigating a report of computer access crimes from last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.
