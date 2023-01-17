Martin, Perakis win weight classes at Montgomery Central Duals

Seniors Jaxson Martin (left) and Naaman Perakis (right) both went 5-0 and won their weight during Saturday's tournament. (Contributed photo)

TROY — Another successful outing for the Richmond Senior High School wrestling team led to a trio of team wins during Saturday’s tournament.

Competing in the Montgomery Central Duals, the Raiders collected a 3-2 record in their five matches.

Richmond defeated Lexington, Providence Grove and Randleman high schools and came up short against Oak Grove and Southwestern Randolph high schools.

Seniors Jaxson Martin (145-pounds) and Naaman Perakis (152-pounds) both went 5-0 and won their respective weight class.

Seven pins highlight win over Providence Grove

The Raiders’ largest win of the day was a 48-28 decision over Providence Grove, which featured seven pinfall wins and one forfeit.

Freshman D.J. Gainey (120-pounds) earned the first six points for the team in a forfeit. That was followed by stretches of four and three consecutive pins for the Raiders.

Senior Louis Fernandez (138-pounds) started the pinning against Logan Armfield, followed by Martin (145-pounds, Wyatt Trivette), Perakis (152-pounds, Mitchell Freeman) and senior Amir Martin (160-pounds, Zach King).

Adding pins in the upper weights were freshman Jason Gainey (182-pounds, Rebecca Malpica), freshman Jordan Hamilton (195-pounds, Ian Macey) and sophomore K’Mauri Morgan (220-pounds, Oscar Bautista).

Mixture of outcomes leads to victory against Lexington

Securing an 18-point win over Lexington, 45-27, the Raiders used four pins, three forfeits and one decision to collect their second team victory.

Awarded six points each due to a forfeit were Hamilton, Morgan and sophomore Adam Estridge (132-pounds). Jaxson Martin added three points with a 13-6 decision over Donte Pope.

Collecting their second respective pinfall wins of the day were Fernandez over Isaac Moore (4:19) and Perakis against Wyatt Griffith (32 seconds).

D.J. Gainey earned his second win and first pin against Mebfan Orellana (1:37), and senior Gael Onesto joined the stat sheet with a pin over Marie Macauley (1:51).

Raiders edge Randleman for final team win

Richmond’s final team win came against Randleman in 42-35 fashion, as the Raiders used a balance of pins and forfeits.

Morgan and McDonald combined for 12 points when they received a forfeit victory.

Jaxson Martin pinned Kolby Garner to start the match and Perakis added his third pin of the day with a win over Caden Thorne.

Jason Gainey (Joashua Garner), Estridge (Kaelob Pearce) and Fernandez (Andrew Leonard) rounded out the scoring with pins and six points each.

Five Raiders earn pin in loss to Oak Grove

The Raiders suffered a 48-30 loss to Oak Grove, but five wrestlers earned an individual pinfall victory during the match.

Those wrestlers were Estridge (Bryson Fleming), Fernandez (Ethan Gentry), Jaxson Martin (Bailey Allred), Perakis (Brice Baker) and Jason Gainey (Chase Robertson).

Note: The Raiders lost to Southwestern Randolph by a final score of 42-30. No individual match results were available at the time of publication, however both Jaxson Martin and Perakis won their matches.

Richmond (11-9, 2-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) will close out their conference schedule on Wednesday at home against Hoke County and Scotland high schools.

The matches will be held at Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy and begin at 6 p.m.