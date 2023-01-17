ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NC

Martin, Perakis win weight classes at Montgomery Central Duals

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nsrq_0kGp8qLT00
Seniors Jaxson Martin (left) and Naaman Perakis (right) both went 5-0 and won their weight during Saturday's tournament. (Contributed photo)

TROY — Another successful outing for the Richmond Senior High School wrestling team led to a trio of team wins during Saturday’s tournament.

Competing in the Montgomery Central Duals, the Raiders collected a 3-2 record in their five matches.

Richmond defeated Lexington, Providence Grove and Randleman high schools and came up short against Oak Grove and Southwestern Randolph high schools.

Seniors Jaxson Martin (145-pounds) and Naaman Perakis (152-pounds) both went 5-0 and won their respective weight class.

Seven pins highlight win over Providence Grove

The Raiders’ largest win of the day was a 48-28 decision over Providence Grove, which featured seven pinfall wins and one forfeit.

Freshman D.J. Gainey (120-pounds) earned the first six points for the team in a forfeit. That was followed by stretches of four and three consecutive pins for the Raiders.

Senior Louis Fernandez (138-pounds) started the pinning against Logan Armfield, followed by Martin (145-pounds, Wyatt Trivette), Perakis (152-pounds, Mitchell Freeman) and senior Amir Martin (160-pounds, Zach King).

Adding pins in the upper weights were freshman Jason Gainey (182-pounds, Rebecca Malpica), freshman Jordan Hamilton (195-pounds, Ian Macey) and sophomore K’Mauri Morgan (220-pounds, Oscar Bautista).

Mixture of outcomes leads to victory against Lexington

Securing an 18-point win over Lexington, 45-27, the Raiders used four pins, three forfeits and one decision to collect their second team victory.

Awarded six points each due to a forfeit were Hamilton, Morgan and sophomore Adam Estridge (132-pounds). Jaxson Martin added three points with a 13-6 decision over Donte Pope.

Collecting their second respective pinfall wins of the day were Fernandez over Isaac Moore (4:19) and Perakis against Wyatt Griffith (32 seconds).

D.J. Gainey earned his second win and first pin against Mebfan Orellana (1:37), and senior Gael Onesto joined the stat sheet with a pin over Marie Macauley (1:51).

Raiders edge Randleman for final team win

Richmond’s final team win came against Randleman in 42-35 fashion, as the Raiders used a balance of pins and forfeits.

Morgan and McDonald combined for 12 points when they received a forfeit victory.

Jaxson Martin pinned Kolby Garner to start the match and Perakis added his third pin of the day with a win over Caden Thorne.

Jason Gainey (Joashua Garner), Estridge (Kaelob Pearce) and Fernandez (Andrew Leonard) rounded out the scoring with pins and six points each.

Five Raiders earn pin in loss to Oak Grove

The Raiders suffered a 48-30 loss to Oak Grove, but five wrestlers earned an individual pinfall victory during the match.

Those wrestlers were Estridge (Bryson Fleming), Fernandez (Ethan Gentry), Jaxson Martin (Bailey Allred), Perakis (Brice Baker) and Jason Gainey (Chase Robertson).

Note: The Raiders lost to Southwestern Randolph by a final score of 42-30. No individual match results were available at the time of publication, however both Jaxson Martin and Perakis won their matches.

Richmond (11-9, 2-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) will close out their conference schedule on Wednesday at home against Hoke County and Scotland high schools.

The matches will be held at Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy and begin at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Two more wins for conference-leading Lady Raiders

LAURINBURG — Back to their normal routine, the Lady Raiders picked up another pair of Sandhills Athletic Conference wins on Thursday. After suffering its first loss of the season last week, Richmond’s girls’ bowling team recorded another 8.5 points in the standings with victories of Union Pines and Lee County high schools.
SANFORD, NC
The Richmond Observer

Dawkins, Cadena lead Lady Raiders in second meet

LAURINBURG — The Lady Raider swimming team competed in its second Sandhills Athletic Conference meet of the season on Wednesday. With six swimmers competing in three different events, Richmond notched fifth place and recorded 36 points. Pinecrest High School won its second straight meet, earning 258 points, while fourth-place...
LAURINBURG, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham basketball teams win at Cordova

CORDOVA — On Wednesday, the Rockingham Middle boys and girls basketball teams traveled to in-county opponent Cordova Middle on a mission to keep their undefeated records intact. Both Rockingham teams came away with road victories with the Lady Rockets winning 41-12 and the Rockets taking home a 51-13 win.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Smith, ACS volleyball compete in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — Over the weekend, several volleyball teams from the Moore County-based Athletic Club of the Sandhills (ACS) competed in the Winter Bump volleyball tournament. The Winter Bump tournament is a three-day event that takes place in both Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Charleston, S.C., and includes over 300 teams from across several states in the region.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Clyde Watkins

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. James Clyde Watkins, 100, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium, 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, 1 until 5 p.m....
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Martha Black Chavis

ROCKINGHAM — Martha “CeeCee” Black Chavis, 64, of Rockingham, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Halifax, Virginia, Nov. 1, 1958, daughter of the late James Roland Black Jr. and Charlotte Mae Lawson Black. CeeCee worked in textiles prior to...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $100,000 lottery prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Georgia Richardson, of Charlotte, is the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She won on Jan. 9 in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy