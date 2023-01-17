ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday

WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

First annual Rogue Con coming to Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Waco’s first big content creator convention is coming this weekend! It promises to be a celebration of podcasters, YouTubers, aspiring “TikTokers”, live music and much more. Rogue Con ’23 is a three-day convention full of events starting Friday and going all...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body found behind a restaurant in Waco

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Enjoy music and more at Killeen's Motown Downtown event

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will hold its second Motown in Historic Downtown on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held on East Avenue D at the Santa Fe Plaza, according to the city. Jazz lovers can expect an event filled with live music, a car show, food trucks and more.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Male body discovered behind Rosa's Café in Waco: Police

WACO, Texas — A male body has been discovered outside a Central Texas restaurant, police said. Around 5:06 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to Rosa's Café on reports of a "questionable death," according to the Waco Police Department. Police said they found the male victim deceased and...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: January 20, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD promoted two veteran educators at the campus and district levels. Katie Hequembourg was named principal of Saegert Elementary School following the promotion of Eli Lopez to Director of Multilingual Services. Katie spent 22 years in early childhood education and Eli started with KISD in 1993 as an instructional aide!
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco school gets new vending machine that dispenses books instead of snacks

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas elementary school has a new vending machine on campus, but it’s not filled with soft drinks and snacks, rather, books. Provident Heights Elementary in Waco ISD held a ribbon cutting for the unique vending machine in the school’s library Friday morning with students, staff and representatives from Atmos Energy, which made the vending machine possible.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time

ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Waco city council approves new smoking ordinance

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - New hookah lounges and cigar bars can come to Waco after tonight’s unanimous decision from the city council. Development services director, Clint Peters, said this could bring more business to Waco following requests to change the ordinance. “There were some requests from some possible business...
WACO, TX
KCEN

New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
BELLMEAD, TX
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage

A searing indictment of a tragedy that never should’ve happened. Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage is Jeff Guinn’s account of the tragic events that took place in Texas in 1993 and the factors that led to a shootout and later conflagration that ultimately claimed the lives of four federal agents and 82 members of the Branch Davidians (including over two-dozen children). Guinn was uniquely suited to write this book, having previously written about Charles Manson and Jonestown. He is steeped in the apocalyptic lore that drives many cults.
WACO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district said this assignment does not support nor […]
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

Handgun found in backpack of teen intruder at Waco High School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at Waco High School found a gun inside the backpack of a 16-year-old intruder who was on campus Wednesday morning, Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder confirmed in a letter to parents. “The Waco ISD Police Department took the male intruder into custody and criminal...
WACO, TX

