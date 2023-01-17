A searing indictment of a tragedy that never should’ve happened. Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage is Jeff Guinn’s account of the tragic events that took place in Texas in 1993 and the factors that led to a shootout and later conflagration that ultimately claimed the lives of four federal agents and 82 members of the Branch Davidians (including over two-dozen children). Guinn was uniquely suited to write this book, having previously written about Charles Manson and Jonestown. He is steeped in the apocalyptic lore that drives many cults.

