KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday
WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
fox44news.com
First annual Rogue Con coming to Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Waco’s first big content creator convention is coming this weekend! It promises to be a celebration of podcasters, YouTubers, aspiring “TikTokers”, live music and much more. Rogue Con ’23 is a three-day convention full of events starting Friday and going all...
fox44news.com
Body found behind a restaurant in Waco
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
Enjoy music and more at Killeen's Motown Downtown event
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will hold its second Motown in Historic Downtown on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held on East Avenue D at the Santa Fe Plaza, according to the city. Jazz lovers can expect an event filled with live music, a car show, food trucks and more.
KWTX
‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve. Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.
News Channel 25
Male body discovered behind Rosa's Café in Waco: Police
WACO, Texas — A male body has been discovered outside a Central Texas restaurant, police said. Around 5:06 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to Rosa's Café on reports of a "questionable death," according to the Waco Police Department. Police said they found the male victim deceased and...
KWTX
Good News Friday: January 20, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD promoted two veteran educators at the campus and district levels. Katie Hequembourg was named principal of Saegert Elementary School following the promotion of Eli Lopez to Director of Multilingual Services. Katie spent 22 years in early childhood education and Eli started with KISD in 1993 as an instructional aide!
KWTX
Waco City Council unanimously approves ordinance that would allow new hookah lounges, cigar bars
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - New hookah lounges and cigar bars can soon open in Waco after city council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a new smoking ordinance. City of Waco Development Services Director Clint Peters said this could bring more business to Waco following requests to change the ordinance. “There...
KWTX
Waco school gets new vending machine that dispenses books instead of snacks
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas elementary school has a new vending machine on campus, but it’s not filled with soft drinks and snacks, rather, books. Provident Heights Elementary in Waco ISD held a ribbon cutting for the unique vending machine in the school’s library Friday morning with students, staff and representatives from Atmos Energy, which made the vending machine possible.
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time
ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
KWTX
Waco city council approves new smoking ordinance
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - New hookah lounges and cigar bars can come to Waco after tonight’s unanimous decision from the city council. Development services director, Clint Peters, said this could bring more business to Waco following requests to change the ordinance. “There were some requests from some possible business...
KWTX
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at the Killeen Independent School District are investigating an “appalling and extremely disturbing” assignment administered to “a small group” of students earlier this week by a “now-former” Rancier Middle School teacher. The district was notified on Jan. 18 and...
New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage
A searing indictment of a tragedy that never should’ve happened. Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage is Jeff Guinn’s account of the tragic events that took place in Texas in 1993 and the factors that led to a shootout and later conflagration that ultimately claimed the lives of four federal agents and 82 members of the Branch Davidians (including over two-dozen children). Guinn was uniquely suited to write this book, having previously written about Charles Manson and Jonestown. He is steeped in the apocalyptic lore that drives many cults.
KWTX
Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of a man reported missing in Taylor, Texas was pulled from the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge on Jan. 19, police said. Police were alerted at about 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered by a fisherman. The name of the man was...
Texas teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district said this assignment does not support nor […]
fox44news.com
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
KWTX
Handgun found in backpack of teen intruder at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at Waco High School found a gun inside the backpack of a 16-year-old intruder who was on campus Wednesday morning, Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder confirmed in a letter to parents. “The Waco ISD Police Department took the male intruder into custody and criminal...
KWTX
What to do with Bell County’s confederate statue is still up in the air, years later
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jan. 19 marks Confederate Heroes Day in Texas. While the day is meant to remember confederate soldiers lost during the civil war, it also brings eyes to the confederacies past. During the bell county commissioners workshop meeting last week, many people were ready to discuss moving...
