BBC
Tottenham v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Manchester City have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham. Spurs won home and away against Manchester City in the Premier League last season. They could become the first ever team to win three consecutive league games against a side managed by Pep Guardiola. Guardiola has...
BBC
Transfer window: Who is your club's best January signing? And the worst?
Love it or loathe it, the January transfer window has thrown up countless stories since its inception in the 2002-03 season. From the hits to the extreme misses, it's arguably the most entertaining time of the season. We asked our fan community to rate the best and worst business their...
BBC
West Ham: Michail Antonio says change of philosophy is not working
Striker Michail Antonio says West Ham have tried to change their "philosophy" to compete for a Champions League place but the "transition into a big team" is not working. David Moyes' side are 18th in the Premier League and have not won in the top flight since 24 October. They...
BBC
Sancho returns to United training
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has returned to first-team training. Sancho has not played for United since 22 October, when he started the Premier League draw at Chelsea. Last month, manager Erik ten Hag revealed Sancho had been put on his own training programme as he was "not fit" to...
BBC
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'still has lot to learn' about side as winless run continues
Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure says he still has a lot to learn about his side as his search for a first win at the club continued after Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay loss to Luton Town. The Hatters scored a 98th-minute winner to knock the Latics out of the...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Shareholders no-confidence, Danjuma, Openda & Dembele links
The Everton Shareholders Association has posted a petition to get a non-confidence vote against the current Everton board. Everton have been linked with former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. [HITC]. A different report suggests that Dembele has turned down the potential move. [HITC]. Toffees’ target, Ben Brereton Diaz looks like he...
BBC
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola criticises the club's fans after the team beat Tottenham
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola criticised the club's fans, despite a memorable fightback win over Tottenham. City had to come from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Spurs 4-2, a result that left Guardiola's side five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. The home supporters booed City, English champions in...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United
Manchester United dropped points for the first time in ten Premier League games as a goal-of-the-season contender restricted them to a draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. United opened the scoring up in the first half when Christian Eriksen found a yard of space inside the Eagles’ penalty area....
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
BBC
West Bromwich Albion: Baggies loan not going to be squandered, says CEO Ron Gourlay
Championship promotion-chasers West Bromwich Albion will only make "one or two" January transfer window signings, says chief executive Ron Gourlay. The club have taken out a £20m loan but Gourlay said it is as much to help run the club on a daily basis as gambling on a return to the Premier League.
BBC
Frank Lampard: Everton boss says he will 'not cry' at the pressure he is under
Everton boss Frank Lampard says he will "not cry" at the pressure he is under before Saturday's crucial Premier League trip to his former club West Ham. The Toffees are second from bottom in the table and have picked up just one point from their last six league games. Everton's...
Soccer-Conte says Tottenham lack experience but wants to stay and help club
MANCHESTER, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur threw away a two-goal lead in their 4-2 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday due to the lack of experience in the team, coach Antonio Conte said before insisting he remained committed to the club in the long term.
BBC
Mana Iwabuchi: Tottenham sign Japan midfielder on loan from WSL rivals Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal. The Japan international midfielder, 29, has moved to Spurs for the rest of the season. Iwabuchi joined Arsenal in summer 2021 after a short spell at Aston Villa. However, she has made...
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC
What do City need to do before the window shuts?
We asked for your opinions on what business Manchester City need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window. Alfie: I think we need a strong centre-back to cover for Laporte and Dias, someone like Gvardiol from Leipzig. I think we also need a young midfielder like Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. I also think we need cover in the full-back areas, someone like Theo Hernandez from AC Milan or maybe Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe "Formally" Interested In Buying Man United After Failing With Chelsea Takeover Bid
Ratcliffe is currently worth $15.6b, according to Forbes.
BBC
Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals
Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
BBC
EFL Week of Action: Fitness for mums & skateboarding refugees among clubs' community work
Football clubs have long been integral parts of the communities they represent. But their impact is not just limited to what happens on the pitch. Away from matchday, a wide range of initiatives are in place to help in the community - and clubs have been highlighting their work during the English Football League's Week of Action.
