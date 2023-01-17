Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Why Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich is a rare January win-win move
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. With Yann Sommer set to join Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach, we look at how both teams and the player win in this deal -- a rare piece of truly good winter business -- as well as the knock-on impact it will have for Montpellier HSC and even AS Monaco. We also keep you abreast of the latest transfer movements in Europe and beyond.
BBC
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
Arsenal sign Trossard and close on Kiwior, West Ham land Ings – as it happened
Leandro Trossard completed his move to Premier League leaders Arsenal as West Ham boss David Moyes turned to a proven striker
SB Nation
How would Danjuma fit in at Everton?
With a number of reliable media sources now reporting that Dutch international forward Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld could be close to making a transfer to Everton, we take a look at how the soon-to-be 26 year-old would fit into Frank Lampard’s embattled side. After a deceptively decent start to the...
Soccer-Conte says Tottenham lack experience but wants to stay and help club
MANCHESTER, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur threw away a two-goal lead in their 4-2 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday due to the lack of experience in the team, coach Antonio Conte said before insisting he remained committed to the club in the long term.
BBC
West Ham: Michail Antonio says change of philosophy is not working
Striker Michail Antonio says West Ham have tried to change their "philosophy" to compete for a Champions League place but the "transition into a big team" is not working. David Moyes' side are 18th in the Premier League and have not won in the top flight since 24 October. They...
BBC
Transfer window: Who is your club's best January signing? And the worst?
Love it or loathe it, the January transfer window has thrown up countless stories since its inception in the 2002-03 season. From the hits to the extreme misses, it's arguably the most entertaining time of the season. We asked our fan community to rate the best and worst business their...
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
BBC
Mana Iwabuchi: Tottenham sign Japan midfielder on loan from WSL rivals Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal. The Japan international midfielder, 29, has moved to Spurs for the rest of the season. Iwabuchi joined Arsenal in summer 2021 after a short spell at Aston Villa. However, she has made...
Soccer-Inter thrash rivals Milan 3-0 to win Italian Supercup
RIYADH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Inter Milan hammered rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Supercup on Wednesday, with first-half goals from Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko and a late third from Lautaro Martinez securing the trophy.
BBC
Leicester City set to sign Danish defender Victor Kristiansen for £17m
Leicester City are closing in on the £17m capture of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen. Kristiansen is a Denmark Under-21 international, who made 15 league appearances before the World Cup break. Several long-term injuries, including left-back James Justin, have been a problem for Brendan Rodgers' side. Rodgers says he...
BBC
Luke Thomas: Leicester City defender apologises to fans for defeat at Nottingham Forest
Defender Luke Thomas has apologised to Leicester City fans for last week's loss at Nottingham Forest, and insists the Foxes "have the determination" to turn their season around. The 2-0 derby defeat extended Leicester's Premier League losing run to four games, dropping them to 15th. Thomas, 21, said he was...
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Shareholders no-confidence, Danjuma, Openda & Dembele links
The Everton Shareholders Association has posted a petition to get a non-confidence vote against the current Everton board. Everton have been linked with former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. [HITC]. A different report suggests that Dembele has turned down the potential move. [HITC]. Toffees’ target, Ben Brereton Diaz looks like he...
BBC
What do City need to do before the window shuts?
We asked for your opinions on what business Manchester City need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window. Alfie: I think we need a strong centre-back to cover for Laporte and Dias, someone like Gvardiol from Leipzig. I think we also need a young midfielder like Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. I also think we need cover in the full-back areas, someone like Theo Hernandez from AC Milan or maybe Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
Report: Chelsea Looking For Around £40 Million For Midfielder
Chelsea have reportedly set a price of around £40 million for midfielder Conor Gallagher.
BBC
Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals
Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
