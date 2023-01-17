What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. With Yann Sommer set to join Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach, we look at how both teams and the player win in this deal -- a rare piece of truly good winter business -- as well as the knock-on impact it will have for Montpellier HSC and even AS Monaco. We also keep you abreast of the latest transfer movements in Europe and beyond.

1 DAY AGO