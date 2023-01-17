Read full article on original website
BBC
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
BBC
David Amoo: Crewe sign ex-Liverpool and Port Vale striker from Stevenage
Crewe Alexandra have made their fifth January window signing by bringing in Stevenage's former Liverpool and Port Vale striker David Amoo. The much-travelled 31-year-old has signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Crewe, 17th in League Two, are at home to Stockport County on Saturday. Amoo...
BBC
Tottenham v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Manchester City have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham. Spurs won home and away against Manchester City in the Premier League last season. They could become the first ever team to win three consecutive league games against a side managed by Pep Guardiola. Guardiola has...
Sunderland and Middlesbrough have a 'terrific rivalry,' says Boro boss
Is Sunderland v Middlesbrough a derby? Michael Carrick certainly thinks so.
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
BBC
Frank Lampard: Everton boss says he will 'not cry' at the pressure he is under
Everton boss Frank Lampard says he will "not cry" at the pressure he is under before Saturday's crucial Premier League trip to his former club West Ham. The Toffees are second from bottom in the table and have picked up just one point from their last six league games. Everton's...
Report: Chelsea Looking For Around £40 Million For Midfielder
Chelsea have reportedly set a price of around £40 million for midfielder Conor Gallagher.
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Shareholders no-confidence, Danjuma, Openda & Dembele links
The Everton Shareholders Association has posted a petition to get a non-confidence vote against the current Everton board. Everton have been linked with former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. [HITC]. A different report suggests that Dembele has turned down the potential move. [HITC]. Toffees’ target, Ben Brereton Diaz looks like he...
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC
European Super League: Ex-Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli reiterates support for ESL
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has reiterated his belief in a European Super League in a farewell speech at the Italian club. Agnelli was one of the chief architects of the breakaway plans to form the ESL in 2021. The 47-year-old and the rest of the Juventus board resigned en...
BBC
EFL Week of Action: Fitness for mums & skateboarding refugees among clubs' community work
Football clubs have long been integral parts of the communities they represent. But their impact is not just limited to what happens on the pitch. Away from matchday, a wide range of initiatives are in place to help in the community - and clubs have been highlighting their work during the English Football League's Week of Action.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Castres team news
Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Radio Devon via the BBC Sport website. Henry Slade will captain Exeter Chiefs in their final Heineken Champions Cup pool match against French club Castres. The England centre was...
BBC
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Luke Donald jokes he is trying to 'inspire' potential Ryder Cup team-mates
-8 L Donald (Eng); -7 G Migliozzi (Ita), J Scrivener (Aus); -6 S Power (Ire); -5 E Molinari (Ita), F Molinari (Ita), J Kawamura (Jpn), S Lowry (Ire), S Sharma (Ind), S Valimaki (Fin), S Soederberg (Swe) Selected others: -4 P Harrington (Ire), T Fleetwood (Eng), H Stenson (Swe), *S...
CBS Sports
Juventus appoint new board after Andrea Agnelli's resignation as Gianluca Ferrero becomes chairman
With the end of Andrea Agnelli's tenure at Juventus, the Italian club formed a new board of directors on Wednesday. Agnelli, the former chairman, resigned with the board at the end of November. He took charge of the club in 2010 after some difficult years, especially in 2006, when Juventus were at the center of the Calciopoli's scandal that relegated them to the second division. Later under Agnelli, Juventus managed to win nine Serie A titles in a row, from 2011 to 2020.
