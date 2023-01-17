Read full article on original website
1037theriver.com
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Westword
The Brewery at Boulder Social Is (Finally) Kicking Into Gear
It hasn’t been the easiest journey, but Boulder Social’s brewhouse, at 1600 38th Street in Boulder, is up and running. Veteran brewer Rodney Taylor debuted five beers in the new year, and he has more on the way at the restaurant and brewery. One of the five beers...
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Breaking New Ground in Boulder
Watch for the fast casual Hawaiian food eatery on the east end of downtown in the spring.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
boulderreportinglab.org
🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban
Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
Coach Prime vaults Buffs into championship odds
The Buffs broke the bank landing Deion Sanders as their new football coach. Now, can everyone cash in?
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Contractor seeks to build gravel pit between Silt and Rifle
Garfield County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a major land use change permit for a proposal to create a new gravel pit operation between Silt and Rifle. IHC Scott Inc., a civil contractor based in Englewood, plans to create a wet mining operation within 57.9 acres of land situated south of the Colorado River and north of Interstate 70.
JamBase
Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band Perform Stunning ‘I Am The Moon’ At Red Rocks: Pro-Shot Video
Tedeschi Trucks Band shared pro-shot video of “I Am The Moon.” The footage comes from the band’s 2022 Red Rocks run in Morrison, Colorado. “I Am The Moon” is the title track for Tedeschi Trucks Band’s ambitious 2022 recording and film project. The band rolled out the record in four parts — Crescent, Ascension, The Fall and Farewell — throughout Summer 2022.
Broomfield High football coach on administrative leave amid district investigation
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield High School's football coach Blair Hubbard is on administrative leave while Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) conducts an investigation, the district said on Wednesday. Broomfield Police (BPD) confirmed Thursday that they had conducted an investigation into Hubbard amid accusations of inappropriate behavior involving "several Broomfield...
CBS News
Firearms dealer from controversial Littleton gun shop cluster facing federal charges
A man who operates his business as part of a controversial gun shop cluster inside an old mill building in Littleton is facing federal charges. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
highcountryshopper.com
Delta County Planning Commission – Facing Anger and Frustration From Citizens
The Delta County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, January 11, was filled with nearly 100 angry, confused, and frustrated residents. Most who attended wanted clarification on the highly contested Land Use Code Updates that were presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on December 7, 2022. The January 3 Board of County Commissioners meetings was also emotionally charged (as reported in the January 11 High Country Spotlight) – even though the topic of Land Use Codes was not originally on that night’s agenda.
beckersasc.com
Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds
Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
Broomfield High School football coach on paid leave
The head football coach at Broomfield High School was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, school officials announced Wednesday in a letter to parents.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield’s Hubbard cleared of criminal wrongdoing, per BPD
Broomfield Police opened an investigation into Eagles football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard on Dec. 15 regarding “accusations of inappropriate behavior involving several Broomfield High School students.”. According to an email sent to the Broomfield Enterprise by BPD public information officer Rachel Haslett, “detectives conducted a thorough...
