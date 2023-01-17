ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

Comments / 0

Related
1037theriver.com

Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town

Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Westword

The Brewery at Boulder Social Is (Finally) Kicking Into Gear

It hasn’t been the easiest journey, but Boulder Social’s brewhouse, at 1600 38th Street in Boulder, is up and running. Veteran brewer Rodney Taylor debuted five beers in the new year, and he has more on the way at the restaurant and brewery. One of the five beers...
BOULDER, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice

Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban

Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
BOULDER, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Contractor seeks to build gravel pit between Silt and Rifle

Garfield County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a major land use change permit for a proposal to create a new gravel pit operation between Silt and Rifle. IHC Scott Inc., a civil contractor based in Englewood, plans to create a wet mining operation within 57.9 acres of land situated south of the Colorado River and north of Interstate 70.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
JamBase

Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band Perform Stunning ‘I Am The Moon’ At Red Rocks: Pro-Shot Video

Tedeschi Trucks Band shared pro-shot video of “I Am The Moon.” The footage comes from the band’s 2022 Red Rocks run in Morrison, Colorado. “I Am The Moon” is the title track for Tedeschi Trucks Band’s ambitious 2022 recording and film project. The band rolled out the record in four parts — Crescent, Ascension, The Fall and Farewell — throughout Summer 2022.
MORRISON, CO
highcountryshopper.com

Delta County Planning Commission – Facing Anger and Frustration From Citizens

The Delta County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, January 11, was filled with nearly 100 angry, confused, and frustrated residents. Most who attended wanted clarification on the highly contested Land Use Code Updates that were presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on December 7, 2022. The January 3 Board of County Commissioners meetings was also emotionally charged (as reported in the January 11 High Country Spotlight) – even though the topic of Land Use Codes was not originally on that night’s agenda.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
beckersasc.com

Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds

Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield’s Hubbard cleared of criminal wrongdoing, per BPD

Broomfield Police opened an investigation into Eagles football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard on Dec. 15 regarding “accusations of inappropriate behavior involving several Broomfield High School students.”. According to an email sent to the Broomfield Enterprise by BPD public information officer Rachel Haslett, “detectives conducted a thorough...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy