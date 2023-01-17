Read full article on original website
BBC
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
BBC
Klopp on 1,000th game, Nunez fitness and Chelsea
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday. He said he feels "really blessed" to reach 1,000 games as a manager and added: "I did the job I loved for the clubs I loved." He confirmed Darwin Nunez is closer to...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
BBC
West Ham: Michail Antonio says change of philosophy is not working
Striker Michail Antonio says West Ham have tried to change their "philosophy" to compete for a Champions League place but the "transition into a big team" is not working. David Moyes' side are 18th in the Premier League and have not won in the top flight since 24 October. They...
Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
Soccer-Conte says Tottenham lack experience but wants to stay and help club
MANCHESTER, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur threw away a two-goal lead in their 4-2 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday due to the lack of experience in the team, coach Antonio Conte said before insisting he remained committed to the club in the long term.
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC
Frank Lampard: Everton boss says he will 'not cry' at the pressure he is under
Everton boss Frank Lampard says he will "not cry" at the pressure he is under before Saturday's crucial Premier League trip to his former club West Ham. The Toffees are second from bottom in the table and have picked up just one point from their last six league games. Everton's...
Sunderland and Middlesbrough have a 'terrific rivalry,' says Boro boss
Is Sunderland v Middlesbrough a derby? Michael Carrick certainly thinks so.
Report: Chelsea Looking For Around £40 Million For Midfielder
Chelsea have reportedly set a price of around £40 million for midfielder Conor Gallagher.
BBC
EFL Week of Action: Fitness for mums & skateboarding refugees among clubs' community work
Football clubs have long been integral parts of the communities they represent. But their impact is not just limited to what happens on the pitch. Away from matchday, a wide range of initiatives are in place to help in the community - and clubs have been highlighting their work during the English Football League's Week of Action.
BBC
Leeds 5-2 Cardiff: Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford doubles help Whites into round four
Wilfried Gnonto struck twice - including one of the goals of this FA Cup season after just 26 seconds - as Leeds hammered Cardiff in a replay to reach the fourth round. The Italian international - a summer deadline-day signing from FC Zurich - scissor-kicked a stunning volley into the roof of the net from Rodrigo's precise chipped ball to set the Whites on their way to a fully deserved victory.
Report: Thomas Tuchel Would Be Open To Managing Tottenham
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would be open to managing their bitter rivals Tottenham if Antonio Conte was sacked
BBC
What do City need to do before the window shuts?
We asked for your opinions on what business Manchester City need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window. Alfie: I think we need a strong centre-back to cover for Laporte and Dias, someone like Gvardiol from Leipzig. I think we also need a young midfielder like Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. I also think we need cover in the full-back areas, someone like Theo Hernandez from AC Milan or maybe Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
BBC
Hashim Amla: Former South Africa batter retires
Hashim Amla, South Africa's second highest Test run-scorer of all time, has retired at the age of 39. Amla scored 9,282 runs - second only to Jacques Kallis' 13,206 - at an average of 46.64 in 124 Tests. He amassed 18,672 in all formats for the Proteas from 2004 to...
Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
