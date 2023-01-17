ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

2024 five-star Ian Jackson commits to UNC

By Bryant Baucom
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcbTO_0kGp7lUx00

Jackson becomes the highest-rated recruit to commit to the Tar Heels since Harrison Barnes in 2010.

Ian Jackson, the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Monday.

Jackson made his decision on ESPNU as part of the Hoophall Classic event at the National Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

The five-star recruit had listed the Tar Heels among his finalists along with Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU, and Oregon.

Jackson took an official visit to Chapel Hill on January 6th and closed out his recruiting trips on January 11th at Arkansas.

Heading into the final stretch of his recruitment, it was rumored that the Kentucky Wildcats were the favorite. Hubert Davis and company turned on the full-court press, visiting Jackson on Sunday night.

According to InsideCarolina, the Wildcats appeared to be in the driver's seats for Jackson's commitment until his visit to North Carolina last week.

In an interview with IC, Jackson discussed his decision to commit to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

"(What) stood out to me (on the visit) was how much of a family everyone is there. The whole coaching staff played there, so it was cool how everybody is familiar with the program and the culture. It says a lot about UNC that all the former players and coaches come back to the school for their careers."

Jackson becomes the fourth member of the North Carolina's 2024 recruiting class, joining five-star Elliot Cadeau, Drake Powell, and James Brown.

As it stands, the Tar Heels hold the No. 1 rated unit in all of college basketball and are in play for others in the junior class.

Can North Carolina continue their success on the recruiting trail and bring in one of the best recruiting classes in the program's history?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils feeling 'hungry, angry'

Losing has to be unacceptable. That's the overriding message first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been expressing to the media the past few weeks as his Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) have lost three of their past six outings while falling out of the AP Top 25 and sliding to No. 9 in ...
DURHAM, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Women’s Basketball: Down go the Blue Devils!

The UNC women’s basketball program defended its home court once again, as they defeated No. 13-ranked Duke on Thursday night in Chapel Hill. In a much-anticipated rivalry matchup, the UNC women’s basketball program defeated No. 13-ranked Duke in front of a very energetic crowd at Carmichael Arena on Thursday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

A look at what Chip Lindsey brings to UNC

I’m a few weeks late to writing this, but it’s not like much has changed, so here we go anyways:. Phil Longo was a polarizing figure for UNC football fans and media. There are those who saw him as possibly UNC’s best ever offensive coordinator, putting up top-20 offenses in just about every stat that matters while recycling through a bevy of NFL-caliber players nearly every year and uncovering the program’s probably two best-ever quarterbacks back to back with the kind of explosive offense rarely seen in Chapel Hill. And there are those who see his disproportionate red zone failures, short-yardage struggles, occasional lack of rhythm or feel for complementary football, and some other things and find him to be a good-not-great coordinator who got lucky with some of UNC’s best ever talent at quarterback and skill positions but was always very replaceable and probably upgradeable. I won’t make any bones about the fact that I fall in the former camp — I’m not blind to those issues, but I think several were exaggerated and the ones that weren’t were more than mitigated by how easily he managed explosive plays, which are pretty much free points: they turn drives that aren’t likely to score into either much more favorable ones, or even just six points immediately. It’s a moot point, as Longo’s now left of his own accord for the same position in Madison, Wisconsin, but it’s worth keeping in mind, especially because Longo’s replacement, Chip Lindsey, said in his first press availability that “the nucleus of our offense is in place” and that his job is going to be more to tweak than to install a new system. So, as I did more than four years ago when Longo was announced as UNC’s new playcaller, let’s take a look at Lindsey’s career and figure out what we can expect from him with this UNC offense going forward.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

List of every recruit holding Duke offer

No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jeremy Roach's status entering Miami game

Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach has missed three straight games and four overall this season due to a lingering toe injury he sustained in the team's loss to Purdue in late November. And it sounds like the junior guard, averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists, might miss more time for the ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan

Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Random Observations Boston College Win

UNC Basketball returned to the Dean Smith Center and got another win 72-64 over the Boston College Eagles. These are some random observations. Good to see Pete Nance return tonight. The length of that injury was beginning to become alarming. While not his best performance, the added depth in the frontcourt is needed.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

The benefits of Wake Forest's new ghost kitchen concept

Flavor District officially opened Jan. 18, 2023 in Wake Forest. WRAL News spoke to the owner and local vendors about how the ghost kitchen concept is helping restaurants make money during the pandemic. Flavor District officially opened Jan. 18, 2023 in Wake Forest. WRAL News spoke to the owner and...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Beloved Glenwood South restaurant has closed

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Glenwood South staple has closed its doors. Triangle Downtowner Magazine was the first to report the news of The Rockford's closure. The announcement was made via a press release Friday morning. The Rockford was the first restaurant and bar to open in Glenwood South. It...
RALEIGH, NC
AllTarHeels

AllTarHeels

Raleigh, NC
260
Followers
450
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTarHeels is a FanNation channel covering University of North Carolina athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/unc

Comments / 0

Community Policy