"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
SPCA of SW Michigan Waives Adoption Fee for 16 yr old Ramsey
We need someone to give Ramsey a loving home asap. When we talk about animals at the shelter, a lot of them might have some heartbreaking backstories. Maybe they were abandoned. Maybe they were found on the street. It changes from animal to animal. Ramsey also has a very sad...
Dog abandoned at animal shelter, left tied to a fence outside the building
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A West Michigan animal shelter is looking for answers after a dog was left outside their building, tied to a fence. "We just want to help our friends like Luther here," says Jen Self-Aulger, director of Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. For the shelter,...
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
New Muskegon Museum of Art exhibit highlights dozens of locals and their efforts to give back
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art recognizes 50 different community members and the work they do to support and inspire others. "Through Our Lens" is a collection of black and white photography showcasing people's hands—the hands they use to transform the community through their outreach. People like one Muskegon Heights couple, who fostered dozens of children.
Nearly $10K stolen from Harbor Humane Society
An Ottawa County animal shelter says that thousands of dollars have been stolen from the nonprofit organization.
Children's museum coming to Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A children's museum is coming to the lakeshore. Plans for the Grand Haven Children's Museum are still in their infancy, but the board of directors met for the first time Monday night to get the ball rolling. The idea all started with mother-of-three Rachel Dody,...
Red Cross honors Muskegon man who saved friend's life with CPR
A Muskegon man was honored by the Red Cross for using CPR training to save his friend’s life. Zachary Waters received the Life Saving Award from on Wednesday.
Community rallies behind West Michigan dairy farm in need
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Rod er Dic Farm in Byron Center was facing an uncertain future, with labor shortages affecting their ability to care for their dairy herds. That was before the local community stepped up to help them find the workers they needed. After the labor shortage at...
Harbor Humane refunded $10,000 from bank after theft
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Less than a day after an Ottawa County animal shelter shared news about someone using money from their checking account to pay their personal bills, their bank says they are getting their money back. First National Bank of Michigan is crediting $10,000 to the Harbor...
28 Years Later – Grand Rapids’ Robin Sue Scott Went To Work & Never Returned
I hate having to write articles like this. Hopefully, I will be able to write another one solely about the return of these lovely women. It has been 28 long years since Robin Sue Scott left for work and unfortunately, she never returned. Grand Rapids resident Robin Sue Scott disappeared...
Holland On Ice event coming to downtown
We've had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore.
What’s Up With the Leaning Trees in This Battle Creek Cemetery
I'm positive that the only reason this is deemed "weird" is because of the location. Earlier today, my boss showed me a few photos of a cemetery in Battle Creek where the trees all seem to be leaning in one direction. Check them out below:. She wondered why all of...
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn't look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez.
WZZM 13
'It's really frustrating': 13OYS helps get electricity installed at new Muskegon Co. home
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Supply chain shortages continue to plague home builders including a Muskegon County woman's daughter who waited months for Consumers Energy to connect her newly built home to electricity. Suzanne, who does not want her last name used, tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that months of delays...
Fox17
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
Fox17
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death. Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021. Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other...
Winter fun at Pinball Land
Pinball Land offers hours of entertainment with a large collection of pinball games and video arcade games.
This $35k Cozy Cabin in Marshall is Perfect for The Minimalist
These days, a house selling for less than $200,000 feels like a steal. And, if you love minimalist living, this cozy cabin in Marshall could be perfect for you. This home was recently listed on Facebook marketplace by the seller. A few things about this home... the cabin is 8x20.
ClickOnDetroit.com
28 years ago: Grand Rapids woman left for work and never returned home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It has been 28 years since Robin Sue Scott left for work in Grand Rapids and disappeared. She was last seen on Jan. 18, 1995. Scott’s sister reported her missing, according to the Doe Network. She was 37 years old when she vanished and...
As egg prices rise, consumers turn to local producers for lower costs
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — As the cost of eggs has grown in recent weeks, many shoppers are looking for alternate options to the grocery store. One app, created by a West Michigan woman, is able to do just that by linking you directly to local farmers, and possibly save you some cash.
