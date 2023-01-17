ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New Muskegon Museum of Art exhibit highlights dozens of locals and their efforts to give back

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art recognizes 50 different community members and the work they do to support and inspire others. "Through Our Lens" is a collection of black and white photography showcasing people's hands—the hands they use to transform the community through their outreach. People like one Muskegon Heights couple, who fostered dozens of children.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Children's museum coming to Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A children's museum is coming to the lakeshore. Plans for the Grand Haven Children's Museum are still in their infancy, but the board of directors met for the first time Monday night to get the ball rolling. The idea all started with mother-of-three Rachel Dody,...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death. Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021. Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
