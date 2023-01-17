Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
news3lv.com
Country star Zach Bryan announces tour date at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rising country superstar Zach Bryan is hitting the road this year, and he'll be making a stop in Las Vegas. Bryan will bring his "Burn Burn Burn" tour to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to AEG Presents. Tickets will be sold through AXS.com/ZachBryan....
news3lv.com
Madonna adds second date at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for global tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Madonna is getting into the groove when it comes to Las Vegas. The music superstar has added a second date at T-Mobile Arena as part of her upcoming global tour, Live Nation announced Thursday, citing overwhelming demand. The second show in Las Vegas for "The...
news3lv.com
Check out the spa at Four Seasons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
Las Vegas Strip Casinos and Visitors Get Big Covid, RSV News
Caesars, MGM, Wynn, and the other Las Vegas Strip operators have struggled with health concerns leading to people being wary of a Vegas vacation.
Blake Shelton’s new multilevel experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip
Blake Shelton is bringing the full country experience to the Las Vegas Strip as his new project broke ground.
roguevalleymessenger.com
Best Day Trips and Cruising Routes Around Las Vegas, According to Bikers
Las Vegas is best known for its casinos. But there is more to Las Vegas than gambling. Many motorcycle enthusiasts that visit Nevada for its casinos quickly discover that the state also features some of the best roads for biking in the country. So if you are planning a visit...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
vegas24seven.com
Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings
Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings. Monthly averages $1,052,927 with slots, video poker, video keno and electronic table games. (Las Vegas) Tuscany Suites & Casino awarded $12,635,125 in winnings in 2022, with a monthly average of $1,052,927 in jackpot awards. Tuscany Suites & Casino is located two blocks off the iconic Strip and offers hospitality and fun for locals and visitors. Tuscany Casino offers 24-hour action on slots, video poker, or placing a bet on a favorite sports team. Guests can enjoy over 575 gaming devices, including the newest and most exciting slot and video poker games, as well as electronic craps, blackjack, and roulette.
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
The Broken Yolk Cafe has opened its second Southern Nevada location in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. The new restaurant will be operated by Scale x 3 Management, which also runs the Town Square location. It's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more info, visit thebrokenyolk.com.
Fox5 KVVU
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
news3lv.com
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
news3lv.com
The Lohan School of Shaolin performs lion dance honoring Lunar New Year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinese lion dancers are showing off their moves ahead of Lunar New Year. The Lohan School of Shaolin performed lion dances for the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday. The City of Las Vegas shared the performance on social media. The celebration comes in honor...
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
Traveler Documents His Stay at the 'Worst' Hotel in Las Vegas
The blacklight in the room was too much.
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
news3lv.com
Lotus of Siam owner announces two new restaurants for Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The owner of the acclaimed Lotus of Siam restaurant has announced two new concepts coming to Red Rock Casino next month. Bua Food Group says Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will open on Saturday, Feb. 18. "We are excited to continue on...
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
