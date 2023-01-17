MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering up to $25,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the arson at a Madison anti-abortion group’s executive office, which happened on Mother’s Day last year. Federal agents announced the new reward Thursday, noting the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Madison Police Department are still investigating the case.

