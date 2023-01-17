ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

UW Health reports increased number of pediatric suicide-related emergency visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is seeing a dramatic increase in pediatric suicide-related emergency visits. The number of visits has seen a significant jump since 2020. Ten years ago, UW Health said its pediatric emergency department saw about 15 patients per month who required psychiatric care. But by 2022, that number jumped to more than 40 per month.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult. “About a year ago at our first location in...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail

Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail's future.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future

The decades-long battle over the future of the Dane Co. jail consolidation project will hit a crossroads Thursday night.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

PHOTOS: Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter wear adorable knit hats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter are ready for winter weather!. The health system showed off its littlest patients Wednesday, all of which were wearing adorable knitted hats. Each of the caps were winter-themed, using shades of blue and white as the main colors. The health...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire as undetermined

An incident
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies

A conservative law group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is violating public records law.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release

MADISON (WMTV) – The man who admitted killing UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Friday morning for the final phase of his sentencing. In a deal with prosecutors, David Kahl pleaded guilty in October to first-degree homicide for killing Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago. Friday’s...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum

MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

$25,000 reward offered in firebombing of Madison anti-abortion office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering up to $25,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the arson at a Madison anti-abortion group’s executive office, which happened on Mother’s Day last year. Federal agents announced the new reward Thursday, noting the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Madison Police Department are still investigating the case.
MADISON, WI
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI

