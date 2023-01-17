Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
UW Health seeing ‘dramatic’ increase in children coming to emergency room for suicide-related health care
UW Health's Pediatric Emergency Department is tracking an increase in children and teens needing immediate psychiatric care.
nbc15.com
UW Health reports increased number of pediatric suicide-related emergency visits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is seeing a dramatic increase in pediatric suicide-related emergency visits. The number of visits has seen a significant jump since 2020. Ten years ago, UW Health said its pediatric emergency department saw about 15 patients per month who required psychiatric care. But by 2022, that number jumped to more than 40 per month.
Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult. “About a year ago at our first location in...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January 17, 2023 warning Energizer employees that the corporation was planning to close its Wisconsin operations. Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future. Updated: 2 hours ago. The decades-long battle over the future of...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future
According to a 2022 report, the National Retail Federation found more than 60% of consumers are willing to change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact. The decades-long battle over the future of the Dane Co. jail consolidation project will hit a crossroads Thursday night. New witness testimony Thursday in...
nbc15.com
PHOTOS: Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter wear adorable knit hats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter are ready for winter weather!. The health system showed off its littlest patients Wednesday, all of which were wearing adorable knitted hats. Each of the caps were winter-themed, using shades of blue and white as the main colors. The health...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
nbc15.com
Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire as undetermined
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An incident...
nbc15.com
Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies
A conservative law group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is violating public records law. The Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to court records. How balance exercises contribute...
nbc15.com
Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release
MADISON (WMTV) – The man who admitted killing UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Friday morning for the final phase of his sentencing. In a deal with prosecutors, David Kahl pleaded guilty in October to first-degree homicide for killing Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago. Friday’s...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
nbc15.com
Snow removal companies face staffing challenges ahead of winter storm
The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. An incident at a Madison middle school on Tuesday led to the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy by another teen on the city’s north side. Officials list...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. jail referendum proposal denied, $13.5 million bond issue re-referred to committee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Following several hours of debate on the future of the Dane Co. jail consolidation project, neither resolution earned the support of the Dane County Board. Board members voted on taking the question before Dane Co. voters on the ballot this spring through a referendum question...
Doctor who ran former abortion clinic in Milwaukee opens new center in Illinois
After a 10-year hiatus, Meg Larkin says she's back to helping women in their most vulnerable time of need.
nbc15.com
MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire...
nbc15.com
$25,000 reward offered in firebombing of Madison anti-abortion office
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering up to $25,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the arson at a Madison anti-abortion group’s executive office, which happened on Mother’s Day last year. Federal agents announced the new reward Thursday, noting the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Madison Police Department are still investigating the case.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
nbc15.com
Rock Co. double homicide trial continues with body cam footage and the victims’ families testify
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. An incident...
Comments / 0