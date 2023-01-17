Read full article on original website
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
Rodney Terry’s Chances of Keeping Texas Basketball Job Improving: Report
Just over two weeks ago, Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was officially fired from his post after a domestic incident with his fiancee landed him in jail and with charges against him. Since Beard’s dismissal, the Longhorns have gone 9-2 under interim head coach Rodney Terry, who served as an...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Jaren Holmes Calls Hilton Coliseum’s White-Out ‘Surreal’
Jaren Holmes has played several home games at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum this season. But nothing like Tuesday night against Texas. The No. 12 Cyclones defeated the No. 7 Longhorns, 78-67, in a matchup of Top 15 teams. Holmes had a great game, scoring 21 points with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Texas Football: 5-Star WR Micah Hudson will miss his Junior Day visit
The Junior Day visitor list for the 2024 Texas football recruiting class just lost a big name on Jan. 19. It looks like Texas will no longer be hosting the elite five-star Temple Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson for a visit for the weekend of Junior Day, starting on Jan. 21.
Burnt Orange Nation
P Ian Ratliff commits to Texas
Following a weekend visit to the Forty Acres, Humble Atascosita punter Ian Ratliff committed to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday as a preferred walk on in the 2023 recruiting class. The 5’11, 170-pounder is ranked as the No. 24 punter nationally by Kohl’s Kicking and reported offers from a handful...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five-Star Punter Ian Ratliff Commits to Texas
After visiting Austin this past weekend, five-star punter Ian Ratliff has announced that he has committed to play for the Texas Longhorns and will join the 2023 class as a preferred walk-on. According the Kohl’s Kicking, the 5-11, 170-pound prospect out of Humble Atascosita is ranked as the No. 24...
Devin Sanchez, nation's No. 2 cornerback in 2025, visiting Texas Longhorns this weekend
This winter, the Texas Longhorns are laying the foundation for strong 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles, hosting a number of top prospects on campus. On Thursday, North Shore (Texas) five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez confirmed that he will be in Austin this weekend for an unofficial visit. The ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 and will hope to build on that in a big way in 2023. In order to do that, the Longhorns will need to add a few contributors in the transfer portal, as well as keep too many pieces from leaving Austin.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
hellogeorgetown.com
Best of Georgetown 2022 Winners Announced
The winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown have been announced!. “Drumroll, please,” Visit Georgetown, TX wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown Contest!🎉 Thank you to everyone who participated!🙌”
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
Woohoo! The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, but that wasn't the only winning happening in the Lone Star State.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Steakhouses in Austin, TX (2023 Updated)
If you’re looking for a juicy and tender steak cooked to perfection, there is perhaps no better place to find one than in the great state of Texas. It’s no wonder that its state capital, Austin, hosts so many top-rated steakhouses. We’ve gathered the top twelve best steak...
Georgetown guitarist added to Tejano hall of fame
Leal said his own musical roots started when he was 15 years old. He was growing up in Houston and was sweeping the kitchen floors for his mother when he was moved by music playing in the house.
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
Car condos coming to Circuit of the Americas
AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever wanted to bring your car to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track before an event and sit on the couch? Well, now you'll be able to!. Teased in a newsletter from COTA, the T11 Car Condo is cropping up at one of the most famous turns on the track to watch the race cars go by. The car condos allow owners to house their vehicles, in addition to having a clubhouse and amenity space to relax within.
KSAT 12
Rodeo Austin announces entertainment lineup for the 2023 season
Rodeo Austin has announced the entertainment lineup for the 2023 season. Country music singer Aaron Watson will kick off the concerts on March 11, and Tracy Lawrence will close it out on March 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Here’s the full lineup includes:...
'Little chance of survival': Texas company fined after fatal trench collapse
A Texas construction company has been found guilty of giving two workers "little chance of survival" in a fatal trench collapse, officials said.
