Austin, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Rodney Terry’s Chances of Keeping Texas Basketball Job Improving: Report

Just over two weeks ago, Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was officially fired from his post after a domestic incident with his fiancee landed him in jail and with charges against him. Since Beard’s dismissal, the Longhorns have gone 9-2 under interim head coach Rodney Terry, who served as an...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jaren Holmes Calls Hilton Coliseum’s White-Out ‘Surreal’

Jaren Holmes has played several home games at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum this season. But nothing like Tuesday night against Texas. The No. 12 Cyclones defeated the No. 7 Longhorns, 78-67, in a matchup of Top 15 teams. Holmes had a great game, scoring 21 points with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
AMES, IA
Burnt Orange Nation

P Ian Ratliff commits to Texas

Following a weekend visit to the Forty Acres, Humble Atascosita punter Ian Ratliff committed to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday as a preferred walk on in the 2023 recruiting class. The 5’11, 170-pounder is ranked as the No. 24 punter nationally by Kohl’s Kicking and reported offers from a handful...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 and will hope to build on that in a big way in 2023. In order to do that, the Longhorns will need to add a few contributors in the transfer portal, as well as keep too many pieces from leaving Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Best of Georgetown 2022 Winners Announced

The winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown have been announced!. “Drumroll, please,” Visit Georgetown, TX wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown Contest!🎉 Thank you to everyone who participated!🙌”
GEORGETOWN, TX
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Steakhouses in Austin, TX (2023 Updated)

If you’re looking for a juicy and tender steak cooked to perfection, there is perhaps no better place to find one than in the great state of Texas. It’s no wonder that its state capital, Austin, hosts so many top-rated steakhouses. We’ve gathered the top twelve best steak...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Car condos coming to Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever wanted to bring your car to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track before an event and sit on the couch? Well, now you'll be able to!. Teased in a newsletter from COTA, the T11 Car Condo is cropping up at one of the most famous turns on the track to watch the race cars go by. The car condos allow owners to house their vehicles, in addition to having a clubhouse and amenity space to relax within.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Rodeo Austin announces entertainment lineup for the 2023 season

Rodeo Austin has announced the entertainment lineup for the 2023 season. Country music singer Aaron Watson will kick off the concerts on March 11, and Tracy Lawrence will close it out on March 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Here’s the full lineup includes:...
AUSTIN, TX

