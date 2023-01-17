ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Power Women: Civil rights and women

By Jessica Ranck
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many look back on how civil rights have impacted their lives for the better, especially women.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss how strongly Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s lessons improved civil rights and women’s rights.

Brown also talked about how everyone can utilize the lessons that King taught to better the lives of others in their lives.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org .

LITTLE ROCK, AR
