The Quincy Police Department will be holding two public meetings to discuss the city possibly getting 20 license plate readers. The first meeting will take place on Monday, January 23rd at 6 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. The second meeting will be on Wednesday, January 25th at 6 pm at the Quincy Police Department Sub Post in the Quincy Town Center. The public is invited to these meetings to learn more about the proposal of 20 Flock Safety License Plate Readers potentially being installed in Quincy.

QUINCY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO