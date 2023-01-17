Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Man arrested for aggravated arson
WARSAW, Ill. (KHQA) — A Warsaw, IL man was arrested on Tuesday for aggravated arson. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says around 12:16 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street, Warsaw, IL. We're told the caller reported that...
khqa.com
Police no longer seeking man named as suspect in shots fired case
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man who police identified as a possible suspect in a shots-fired incident that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in Quincy is no longer wanted in connection to the case, according to the Quincy Police Department. The department on Thursday said "information has come to...
khqa.com
Quincy Police investigating shots fired
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident from Tuesday night. We're told police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Bonansigna Dr for a report of shots fired. Police say that Michael S Coffman Jr fired a handgun from Kessler Park toward an...
KWQC
McDonough County Sheriff’s Office to incorporate bodycams by spring as required by 2025 law
MACOMB (WGEM) - By 2025, Illinois police must be equipped with body cameras, per state law. At the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, this will be the first time such technology will be used. Sheriff Nick Petitgout said the office has received the cameras, but now it’s a matter of...
KWQC
Warren County man facing weapons, drug charges
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Warren County man is facing charges after deputies say he took off during an attempted traffic stop and had a gun and methamphetamine. Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Warren County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on Illinois Route 116 near 130th Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
Arrest warrant issued after suspect shoots 18-year-old in Galesburg Monday
GALESBURG, Ill. — An 18-year-old is in the hospital in Galesburg after he was shot early Monday morning and a warrant has been issued for the suspect's arrest, according to the Galesburg Police Department. On Jan. 16 at about 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of...
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
khqa.com
QPD to propose getting license plate readers
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — NEWS RELEASE:. In the near future, the Quincy Police Department will propose to the Quincy City Council the purchase of 20 automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety. These cameras, often called ALPRs or LPRs, will be installed at fixed locations in Quincy. Law enforcement officials believe the implementation of ALPRs will enhance the police department’s ability to investigate crimes.
KBUR
City of Fort Madison to close down Old Fort buildings
Fort Madison, IA- The City of Fort Madison has decided to close the Old Fort replica located in Riverview Park. According to a news release, Fort Madison City officials recently completed an inspection of the old fort, and crumbling foundations, leaking roofs, and multiple unstable buildings. Based on this inspection...
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announces $500 scholarship
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will be awarding a $500 college scholarship. The Illinois Sheriff’s Association has announced that they will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois for the 2023-24 school year. Henderson County Sheriff Matthew...
Police K9 officer receives body armor
A four-legged member of the Muscatine Police Department has new body armor, thanks to sponsorship from a couple in Galesburg. Muscatine Police K9 Dexter recently received a bullet and stab protective vest from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Dexter’s vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, and is embroidered […]
2 Public Meetings Planned to Discuss Quincy Getting Plate Cameras
The Quincy Police Department will be holding two public meetings to discuss the city possibly getting 20 license plate readers. The first meeting will take place on Monday, January 23rd at 6 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. The second meeting will be on Wednesday, January 25th at 6 pm at the Quincy Police Department Sub Post in the Quincy Town Center. The public is invited to these meetings to learn more about the proposal of 20 Flock Safety License Plate Readers potentially being installed in Quincy.
Illinois 116 near St. Augustine expected to see lane closures for Thursday and Friday
Travelers through the southern side of Knox County may see delays if they’re taking Illinois Route 116 around St. Augustine the rest of the week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced intermittent lane closures in two different areas along 116 Thursday and Friday. Work will be performed between 8...
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 12-18, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 12-18, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
tspr.org
State grant to help renovate more than 130 older homes in Keokuk
Keokuk is one of five communities in Iowa to share $4 million from the state’s Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Program. The city will get $600,000. Only properties where household incomes are below 80% of the area median income are eligible for the grant. Keokuk Community Development Director Pam Broomhall...
khqa.com
Pedal Power rolls back in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — If Santa Claus put a tricycle under the tree, there is a time to ride it this winter even if the weather doesn’t cooperate. The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be opening up on Saturday for its annual Pedal Power event, which gives youngsters an opportunity to bring their pedal-powered vehicles inside to ride around the gym.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 14, 2023
Jami Boydston,36, Palmyra MO, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Venessa Rankin,22, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Ronnie McKenzie,28, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Andrea Lawrance,32, Quincy, for Speeding at 36th Lindell on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Kanesha...
khqa.com
Propane school buses estimated to save Hannibal thousands of dollars
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — School buses carry the most precious cargo, and by making the switch to propane, Scott Speer, the Transportation Director for Hannibal public school districts, hopes to create the best environment possible for students. “This was the right move for our district," said Speer. "Both in...
