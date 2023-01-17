ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hellogeorgetown.com

Best of Georgetown 2022 Winners Announced

The winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown have been announced!. “Drumroll, please,” Visit Georgetown, TX wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown Contest!🎉 Thank you to everyone who participated!🙌”
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Things to do in Austin this weekend

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? There's plenty going on from a Broadway musical and designer shopping to live music and a very popular half-marathon. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Historic upscale Mexican restaurant cooks up collaboration with Austin Community College

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) It's never too soon to get started in the restaurant business, as proven again and again in family restaurants, school programs, and many high schoolers' résumés. Until recently, Austin Community College had a more insular Culinary Arts Department, but a unique new partnership with upscale Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel is about to change that: The landmark "career scholar agreement" honors the late Mexican cookbook author and friend of the restaurant Diana Kennedy, as well as the late executive chef Miguel Ravago.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Journey’s Open in Georgetown, TX!

January 18, 2023 – Journey’s has opened a new retail store in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. The national shoe store sells footwear and accessories for youth and adults. Located at 1019 W. University Ave., the store is open Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 9 PM. https://www.journeys.com/store/journeys-wolf-ranch-town-center.
GEORGETOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Pure Barre Coming to Georgetown, TX

January 17, 2023 – Pure Barre is opening a new fitness studio in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. “Taught by our highly-trained teachers, Pure Barre features four group class formats that deliver an effective total-body workout focused on low impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles and improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body,” according to the company website.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Concerns raised over group's Austin police oversight petition

AUSTIN, Texas - Police reform advocates with nonprofit Equity Action believe the group, VOPA or Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability, is misleading voters. Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis previously shared a video to FOX 7 of canvassers falsely identifying themselves as Equity Action canvassers. However, Ellis knew that wasn't...
AUSTIN, TX

