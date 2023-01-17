Read full article on original website
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
Why 19th Street in Austin was chosen to be renamed after Martin Luther King Jr.
There are around 1,000 streets across the U.S. named for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but Austin’s is one of only a few that run near a major university or state capitol. “Symbolically, it was an important street,” journalist Erna Smith said. “Ours is special in the sense...
Georgetown family adapts to change while preserving their legacy
Though they sold the property roughly two years ago, Glenn has stayed closely involved with the development process. Along with streets being named for family members, the development will be called “Patterson Ranch.”
Best of Georgetown 2022 Winners Announced
The winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown have been announced!. “Drumroll, please,” Visit Georgetown, TX wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown Contest!🎉 Thank you to everyone who participated!🙌”
Bastrop ISD student arrested, accused of having a gun on Manor Early College High School campus
MANOR, Texas — A 17-year-old Bastrop ISD student was arrested last week for allegedly having a gun in his possession on the Manor Early College High School campus, Manor ISD Police confirmed to KVUE. In a letter to the Manor ISD community, district police chief Clarence Yarbrough said that...
Things to do in Austin this weekend
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? There's plenty going on from a Broadway musical and designer shopping to live music and a very popular half-marathon. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.
Woman calls Austin cemetery condition ‘disrespectful.’ Here’s what’s being fixed
While Weintraub’s family and thousands of others are resting in peace underground, she said things aren’t as pleasant on the surface.
Family-friendly Lunar New Year Festival this weekend in East Austin
The second annual Lunar New Year Festival will be celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. The event includes more than 2 dozen vendors of Asian descent, a lion and dragon dance performance and more.
Get Ready For A Funkin’ Good Time in Killeen, Texas February 25th
I love when Killeen, Texas presents events for the whole city to come out and enjoy as a community. Last year, the city hosted the first Motown In Downtown event, and it was truly a big hit. I am so happy that we have a chance to enjoy Motown In Downtown again. Let's call it a remix.
Pflugerville ISD is now considering closing fewer schools. But other painful cuts could be ahead.
The Pflugerville Independent School District is narrowing down which elementary campuses could be closed to help address the multimillion-dollar budget deficit it's facing. The move comes after the district held a series of community meetings during which teachers, parents and students pushed back against the closures. Originally, when PfISD officials...
Historic upscale Mexican restaurant cooks up collaboration with Austin Community College
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) It's never too soon to get started in the restaurant business, as proven again and again in family restaurants, school programs, and many high schoolers' résumés. Until recently, Austin Community College had a more insular Culinary Arts Department, but a unique new partnership with upscale Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel is about to change that: The landmark "career scholar agreement" honors the late Mexican cookbook author and friend of the restaurant Diana Kennedy, as well as the late executive chef Miguel Ravago.
Here’s why Pflugerville ISD might close schools — and how the community is fighting back
Anthony, a fifth grader at Parmer Lane Elementary, stood at the front of his school’s cafeteria on Tuesday night, microphone in hand. He told a packed house why the school, which he’s attended since the third grade, is special to him. “All the other schools I’ve been through...
Family goes to court to protect historic Black-owned farm in Travis County
PILOT KNOB, Texas - The chores on The Alexander Farm today still involve rounding up cattle. But Marcellus Alexander, Jr. told FOX 7 Austin that when he was growing up there his job was a little tougher. "This farm gave me my first job. Now that job came with a...
Journey’s Open in Georgetown, TX!
January 18, 2023 – Journey’s has opened a new retail store in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. The national shoe store sells footwear and accessories for youth and adults. Located at 1019 W. University Ave., the store is open Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 9 PM. https://www.journeys.com/store/journeys-wolf-ranch-town-center.
Crossing Guard Slammed Trying To Break Up A Fight in Killeen, Texas
When I first heard about this story, I was in complete shock that this could happen in Killeen, Texas, let alone in our schools. HOW DOES SOMETHING SO HORRIBLE HAPPEN AT A KILLEEN MIDDLE SCHOOL?. Jacob Brooks with the Killeen Daily Herald reports that some students and adults could face...
Pure Barre Coming to Georgetown, TX
January 17, 2023 – Pure Barre is opening a new fitness studio in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. “Taught by our highly-trained teachers, Pure Barre features four group class formats that deliver an effective total-body workout focused on low impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles and improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body,” according to the company website.
Concerns raised over group's Austin police oversight petition
AUSTIN, Texas - Police reform advocates with nonprofit Equity Action believe the group, VOPA or Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability, is misleading voters. Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis previously shared a video to FOX 7 of canvassers falsely identifying themselves as Equity Action canvassers. However, Ellis knew that wasn't...
Central Texas gets second chance at a crawfish festival on March 4
New organizers, new location, actual crawfish.
Fake threat closes Central Texas school district, charges anticipated
Lexington ISD received reports about a man sending pictures of guns to students and talking about bringing weapons to school to commit mass murder. Investigators say the threat turned out to be fake.
New public plaza, event space coming to Georgetown
The new City Center will be located near the Georgetown Public Library. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown) The first phase of the new City Center is expected to finish sometime between May and September, according to the city. The plan will create a public plaza and event space between the...
