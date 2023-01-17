ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Knew him as a family member’: NJ woman fondly recalls Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Jim Vasil, John Muller, Video credit: John Muller
 4 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) – From Montgomery, Alabama, to Englewood, New Jersey, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory remained as present as ever, especially to Theodora Lacey.

“I knew him as a family member,” said Lacey, 91, who got to know Dr. King through her father’s church in her hometown of Montgomery.

At Community Baptist Church of Englewood, not far from where she lives, Lacey spoke to hundreds who came to volunteer, including Gov. Phil Murphy. As volunteers prepped snack packs, Lacey shared stories of the Dr. King she knew.

“He was so charismatic that people may have thought that he was aggressive and verbose, but he really wasn’t,” Lacey said. “He was very humble and always seeking to do something to help someone else.”

Religious leaders said Monday is a day off for many, but it’s really a day to use your voice and your actions to serve your community.

“I saw a quote that said, ‘Martin Luther King’s Day is not a day off, it is a day on,'” Senior Pastor of Community Baptist Church of Englewood Rev. Dr. Lester W. Taylor said. “We are here because are on today. We are on task, we’re on duty.”

Leaders said around 100,000 people in Bergen County don’t have access to adequate nutrition and it could be a decade before the area returns to pre-pandemic hunger statistics.

Leaders said it doesn’t matter how you serve, just that you serve something important to you.

“If it means something to you to address the significant childhood hunger issue, that’s why you’re here today,” Center for Food Action President Dr. Menen Mathias-Fredericks said.

TAPinto.net

Klockner Elementary School Principal Receives MLK Community Award

HAMILTON, NJ -- Klockner Elementary School Principal Dr. Rashaan Monroe recently received the 2023 Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Spirit of Community Service Award. Dr. Monroe is serving his first year as Klockner Elementary School's principal in the Hamilton Township School District (HTSD.) Previously, he served six years as a vice principal at Grice Middle School in Hamilton School District.  “Dr. Monroe has demonstrated a tireless effort to connect with families and the community. He and the Klocker staff work on a daily basis to provide their students with the best academic environment possible," said Dr. Scott Rocco, Hamilton Superintendent of Schools. "As a leader,...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Hundreds pack Newark Symphony Hall to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

NEWARK, N.J. -- People in our area marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day with services and celebrations.Landmarks, including the Empire State Building and Mario Cuomo Bridge, were lit red, black and green in tribute to King's life and legacy. King would have turned 94 this year. He's remembered as an activist who fought for equality, an issue that still persists. "The first thing that we need to do is acknowledge it. And there's a lot of people in this country that still don't believe that this is true," said Newark resident Shawn Wallace. "We should remember that each and every day, not just...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Black History Month celebrations at Clair Memorial; ‘BEE’yond teacher essay contest returns | Upcoming

The Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA) has announced the launch of their Sustainability Ambassadors Program this spring. The program is designed to teach high school students about environmental sustainability through education, volunteer work, and help them engage productively to make a difference in their communities. Applications are open until Feb. 23.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Remembers the Life and Legacy of Bishop Arthur George Brett

PATERSON, NJ – Bishop Arthur George Brett was born in Jamaica in 1953. At eight years old, Brett’s love for the Lord was demonstrated when he was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ and became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ under the leadership of the late Apostle Sylvester A. Cole, a resolution in his honor read.  In 1972, Brett migrated to the United States to join his mother Pastor Ida Higgins and became a member of Church of Jesus Christ Inc. (CJC) in Paterson under the leadership of the late Apostle Roy C. Williams. Bishop Brett was a...
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion

Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Superintendent's Automatic Contract Renewal Angers Families, Advocates

Parents, community leaders and education advocates expressed anger and shock Thursday after learning that Newark Superintendent Roger Leon’s $1.5 million employment contract was quietly renewed eight months ago without a vote by the Board of Education or input from the public. A provision in Leon's contract stipulates that the Newark Board of Education must notify the superintendent by May of 2022 that it did not intend to renew his contract. If the board fails to notify him by that date, the contract automatically renews for an additional five years after the nearly $300,000-a-year contract ends this June. The board never notified Leon in...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier

PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read.  From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Giving back in Paterson on MLK day of service

Toys, care packages, coats and other donations were distributed. Residents in Paterson got some much-needed help Monday, as part of a day of service in honor of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “We just come together, collect a lot of donations, toys, care packages, coats...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

For MLK Day of Service, Paterson volunteers install free smoke detectors at 1,400 homes

PATERSON, N.J. - While many are off work Monday, volunteers in New Jersey say it's a day "on." The group is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of service with the goal to help save lives. Volunteers and firefighters are going door to door in Paterson, doing smoke detector installations. It's part of the "Sound the Alarm" event. They're installing free smoke alarms in homes and providing fire safety information to families. "It means a lot, because, you know, you want, my grandkids, you want everybody in the house to be safe," said Paterson resident Leisa Lopez. Life and legacy of Rev....
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin

Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
TRENTON, NJ
soultracks.com

Faith Evans, Karen Clark-Sheard to join tribute to Twinkie Clark

(New York, NY – January 18, 2023) – New York City’s Town Hall will present “A Celebration of Twinkie Clark,” on Friday, January 21, 2023. The virtuoso and four-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel legend will be recognized for her five-plus-decade career as one of the most prolific gospel composers in music history. The one-night-only event will also feature Twinkie Clark, who will take to the Hammond to perform some of her original compositions. This historic evening will be held at The Town Hall, located at 123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY at 8:00 p.m. ET, doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at The Town Hall box office or online.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

Sheila Oliver is the first Black to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, the first Black woman to win a statewide election in New Jersey, and was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly. Oliver began her political career as a two-term...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Imagine welcomes new facilitators for Newark location

NEWARK, NJ — Recently, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss staff members Sonia Nunez, Newark program manager, and Ashley S. Allen, Newark training and education manager, trained a new team of facilitators to join Imagine’s rapidly growing Newark Night of Support. Many of the new facilitators will be facilitating Imagine’s groups that meet at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark. The new volunteers spent three full days training in the Teach for America headquarters in Newark. During the training, the new volunteers had an opportunity to share their grief experiences and receive support from one another while learning facilitation and companioning skills.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Missing New Jersey couple hasn’t been seen for 2 weeks

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — In the absence of national media coverage, working on a missing persons case often unfolds at the grassroots level. On Tuesday night, it meant a small group of family and friends handing out flyers on a street corner in Newark. They hope someone has seen 25-year-old Imani Glover, of Morristown, and […]
NEWARK, NJ
