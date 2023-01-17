ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Clarence O. Yahdeen Smith
3d ago

Whoever made a decision, the so-called, conscious decision. Not to air the video needs to be fired‼️You need to put them on the air show us who they are so we the public can who they are.That was a horrible decision that was a horrible decision not to air out show her face absolutely

Joan Alford
4d ago

Whoever this person is, an is using this type of racial language, hasn’t ran up on the right person yet.🤷🏻‍♀️

tanesha leonard
3d ago

USC -Columbia will lie big time! When my daughter was a AA student there, a white boy stood up and told another student AA student “she better be happy that she is able to speak up at all because in another time she would have been hanging from a tree somewhere!” When I and other parents complained, USC sent a biracial staff (Head of Diversity and Inclusion) to basically tell the students the white student has a documented illness that they couldn’t discuss which caused him to say that. He also went on to say they aren’t babies anymore and shouldn’t be so easily offended! I reported the incident to the NAACP in Columbia. USC then became more concerned with which students parent made the complaint than actually dealing with the racist, bigot student that made the offensive comment. I don’t believe nothing USC -Columbia says and you shouldn’t either!

