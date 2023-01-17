Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Early Facebook Investor Says Zuckerberg Isn't Cutting Costs Fast Enough
Jim Breyer is one of Facebook's earliest investors who knew CEO Mark Zuckerberg when he was 20 years old. Meta is "gonna be under a lot of pressure for the next 12 months, and they're not cutting costs fast enough in my humble opinion." Breyer believes that "Virtual reality is...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, Nordstrom and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix – Shares of Netflix jumped 6.3% after the company's per-share earnings came short of analysts' expectations. Nevertheless, the latest quarterly results showed the streaming service added millions more subscribers in the quarter than Wall Street anticipated. The company also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings would step down from the role.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
Comments / 0