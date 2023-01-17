Read full article on original website
Related
New Scam Could Steal Your Money With Fake Parking Tickets In NY
The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam that could target drivers in New York State.
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
New York State Made A Ton Of Money Off Sports Gambling
New York State has reaped the benefits of legalizing online sports gambling in the state.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State
These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL
Thousands Of New Yorkers Affected By Online Bank Problems
Thousands of people across New York woke up to missing money in their online accounts after Bank Of America experienced an issue with their online banking.
Gov. Hochul Announces $38 Million To Help The Homeless In NY
Governor Hochul announced that $38.2 million is available in funding for counties outside of New York State to help the unhoused population.
Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?
One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
Your License Will Change in 2023 in New York State
THE DMV in New York State is worried about fraud and counterfeit licenses. Here are some of the changes that you will see on your new ID:
Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon
A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Migrants In New York Accused Of Wasting Taxpayer Funded Food
A worker at a New York hotel where many of the migrants are staying says the migrants have been wasting food paid for by taxpayers.
wdkx.com
Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday
Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
40 Amazing Names Given To Western New York Snow Plows
Erie county had people submit ideas to name 40 plows, and they have released the first 10 names. They are amazing.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M
Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
There are millions of people who smoke in New York State. Consider New York City...how many smokers? Doesn't that have an impact?
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Republican Jason Schofield of Troy resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.
nystateofpolitics.com
House oversight committee looking further into NYS unemployment fraud
Chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer of Kentucky, wrote to the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Labor on Friday asking for all information and data relating to fraud in the state’s unemployment insurance. The request comes a few weeks after Commissioner Roberta Reardon announced...
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 5