New York State

Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?

One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon

A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday

Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M

Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
House oversight committee looking further into NYS unemployment fraud

Chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer of Kentucky, wrote to the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Labor on Friday asking for all information and data relating to fraud in the state’s unemployment insurance. The request comes a few weeks after Commissioner Roberta Reardon announced...
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

