Paterson, NJ

Former MLB Pitcher, Now Straight and Narrow Counselor Receives Paterson Key to the City

 3 days ago

PATERSON, NJ – In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Mayor Andre Sayegh, along with Fifth Ward Councilman Luis Velez, presented Straight and Narrow counselor Michael Jackson with the Paterson Key to the City on Monday.

Jackson, a former Major League Baseball pitcher during the early 1970s, battled addiction while playing for the Phillies, Cardinals, Royals, and Indians. Jackson’s addiction would cost him his career in baseball, leaving him homeless, jobless, and in and out of jail.

“It is in honor of Dr. King in the spirit of service, that we’re bestowing the highest honor that a mayor can bestow,” Sayegh said. “Today we honor an individual who is fulfilling the legacy and the dream of Dr. King.”

Today, Jackson helps others get sober through his work counseling men at Straight and Narrow, a substance abuse treatment facility operated by the Catholic Diocese of Paterson; the same facility where he sought treatment and graduated.

“This was definitely a surprise to me,” Jackson said. “I’m very appreciative of what’s happening at this particular moment. I just like to do the things I need to do, not what I want to do, what I need to do. I am very humbled to be here as we celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King. He left a legacy that we all can adhere to, and his legacy was towards all people. In order to do that we have to be unified as a people, because a house divided will fall. We still have a long way to go, but I would like to acknowledge my colleagues at the Straight and Narrow and my family.”

“Michael Jackson has an addiction,” Deputy Director of DPW Steve Howe said. “This addiction today is helping people and by giving back and showing that it can change. He’s been through it all, and he’s still standing, and I think we all owe him gratitude because he still continues every day to help people. You have to stay clean and keep your life straight and never give up the dream.”

Jackson has been sober since 1986 and credits his late wife Alphe with helping him stay clean.

Straight and Narrow is one of the country’s oldest and largest substance abuse programs. Approximately 1,200 individuals and families are serviced each day.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
