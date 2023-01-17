Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement
A longtime leader and promoter in the Erie community celebrated his retirement Thursday, Jan. 19. Colleagues, staff and friends of Casey Wells met at the Bayfront Convention Center to celebrate his career achievements. Casey wells has spent the last 40 years with Erie Events bringing many big celebrities and shows to the area. He said […]
erienewsnow.com
2023 Winter Program Schedule Announced for Erie's Jefferson Educational Society
The Jefferson Educational Society has released its schedule for the 2023 winter term programming season. Brookings Institution senior fellow Mark Muro and his colleague Robert Maxim will kick of the winter season by discussing state-level policy recommendations for Pennsylvania's innovation sector. Muro provided counsel to the transition team of Pennsylvania's...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Locals Travel to DC for March for Life Event
WASHINGTON, D.C. - People from coast to coast traveled to our nation’s capital for the March for Life event. It’s one of the largest anti-abortion events. We caught up with some locals who made the trip down to DC. The national mall was crowded with people attending the...
erienewsnow.com
Group Protests Jamestown’s Homelessness Response
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown residents took to the street in protest, seeking to hold local lawmakers accountable for what they’re calling the lack of support for the city’s homeless. The group, Patriots for Chautauqua County, gathered outside of Jamestown City Hall on Friday. Just...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Executive Plans to Form Homelessness Coalition
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is planning an initiative to address homelessness throughout the county. On any given day, nearly 1100 people are homeless in Erie county. And after visiting some of the overflow shelters during the recent deep freeze, Davis said he's made helping the homeless a priority. So...
Historic Erie building to be put up for lease after closure of charter school
The 118-year-old Emerson school building that houses Erie Rise will soon be put up for lease. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) owns the former Emerson school building located on W. 10th St. in Erie. Erie Rise Leadership Academy was leasing the historic building from GECAC. Leaders from GECAC said they are sad to […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School to Close June 30th
In a unanimous vote, the board of Erie's Public Schools voted to forfeit Erie Rise Leadership Academy's charter, which would force the school to close by June 30th. The charter school narrowly avoided a shutdown three years ago after agreeing to improvement benchmarks, in return for the district granting its charter.
erienewsnow.com
Mercyhurst Prep Performing Arts Presents Let's Murder Marsha
Mercyhurst Prep Performing Arts is preparing for opening night of Let's Murder Marsha. Opening night is this Thursday at the Mercyhurst Preparatory School Performing Arts Center, the show begins at 7 p.m. Let's Murder Marsha is about a happy housewife named Marsha. Marsha is addicted to reading murder mysteries and...
Vacant bar demolished in west Erie as part of redevelopment effort
A former westside restaurant and bar, Tivoli’s, has been demolished as part of a continued effort to remove blighted properties in the City of Erie. The structure at the corner of W 5th and Cascade Streets has stood vacant for several years and neighbors such as Rob Gornall said the demolition was necessary. “The whole […]
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank to Hold Express Produce Distribution in Warren
In an effort to get food into the hands of needy families, Second Harvest Food Bank is holding an express produce distribution in Warren. Erie News Now teams up with Second Harvest for our food drive every November. Now, Second Harvest's holding a produce express distribution, it starts at 2...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Rise Parents, Administrators React to Charter Revocation
PSSA Fallout continues after the Erie School Board revoked the Charter of Erie Rise Youth Leadership Academy Charter School. In making the decision, board members cited declining state test scores, saying not only did the charter school not live up to a 2019 deal promising to raise scores, it actually reported lower scores than three years ago.
Demolition starts at former Tivoli’s restaurant
A building that housed a former neighborhood restaurant was torn down on Thursday. The structure at the corner of West 5th and Cascade streets, the location of Tivoli’s restaurant for a long time, was acquired by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) through the city’s Land Bank. That building, which has stood vacant for the […]
erienewsnow.com
The Little Free Pop-up Pantry in Downtown Erie
The Little Free Pantry aims to offer a way for neighbors to meet the needs of the community and combat food insecurity. The LFP encourages everyone to take what you need and leave what you can. Raegin Peck is the admin of The Little Free Pantry Facebook group. She has...
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Council Accepting Applications to Fill Liz Allen's Seat
Erie City Council is accepting applications to fill the seat left vacant following Liz Allen's resignation earlier this month. The announcement comes after city council voted Wednesday night to accept Allen's resignation. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and residents of the City of Erie for at...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Capital Improvement Project Moves Forward
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An 86-million-dollar capital improvement project for Jamestown Public Schools is moving forward. According to WRFA Radio, the school board approved construction bids for the first phase of the project on Tuesday, which is slated to begin this spring. As part of phase one,...
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Invites Public to Provide Feedback on Greengarden Boulevard & French Street Bikeway Projects
The City of Erie and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to provide feedback on projects to create new bikeways along Greengarden Boulevard & French Street. The purpose of these projects is to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety by creating dedicated bikeways along two north-south corridors.
Brick House Coffee closing after four years
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
wnynewsnow.com
Human Remains Recovered Along Lake Erie’s Shoreline In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Human remains were recovered along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua County. The Dunkirk Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery on Thursday afternoon. The deceased male was located near the shore of Lake Erie by Canadaway Creek in...
erienewsnow.com
Chautuqua Lake District, Possible Taxation Plans, Scraped
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — The advisory group tasked with developing solutions to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health has voted not to form a Lake District and subsequent tax to fund solutions to improve the lake’s sustainability. On Thursday evening, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation...
Comments / 0