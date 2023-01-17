Read full article on original website
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
3 To Do: A Renaissance Faire, an arts fest and ‘Singin’ Broadway’
1. This weekend and next, Bonita Springs: Venezia Renaissance Faire. Medieval games, historic musical acts and comedic characters, Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 28-29 in Bonita Springs. Two consecutive weekends at 28010 Race Track Road. Rain or shine, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cost: $25 adult day pass; $15 child (ages 3-13) day pass; $45 adult weekend pass; and $25 child (ages 3-13) weekend pass.
22 Best Resorts in Marco Island, Florida (2023)
Marco Island is an island off the coast of Florida. Are you wondering if you should visit Marco Island?. In addition to breathtaking beaches, the island offers activities your whole family will enjoy, such as shopping, golf, and world-class cuisine. Moreover, you’ll find attractions like the Everglades National Park and...
Couple from Germany showcases unique decorations at Naples home
NAPLES, Fla. — With little detail and a mission to complete, ABC7 photojournalist Christopher Noonan and ABC7 reporter Amanda Lojewski set out on an adventure. The adventure was using a single clue to find a house in Naples that has giant transformers in front of it. We were just...
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back SWFL's sandy charm
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back Southwest Florida's sandy charm to the beaches
Coyotes spotted roaming near Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors say they’re spotting a lot of coyotes close to homes in Cape Coral lately. Wildlife experts said we’re on the verge of their mating season, and a lot of wild animals are still displaced from Hurricane Ian. Some are on high alert,...
Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/life to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review‘Watts for Dinner’: Breakfast all day and a feast for a king. And CJ's on the Bay, Saki Japanese, Thai Sushi By KJ, Pours at Publix...
Margaritaville resort looks to serve as beacon for rebuilding Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – The sounds of construction echo around Fort Myers Beach, particularly at the Margaritaville resort, which is an obvious sign the town is making a comeback. “It just brings a smile to my face,” Town Mayor Dan Allers said. Fort Myers Beach is in...
15 Best Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL
The City of Fort Myers is usually the first place people think of when it comes to Lee County, but Lehigh Acres, one of the fastest-growing communities in the county, is also home to various attractions worth exploring. The charming municipality of Lehigh Acres is just east of Fort Myers...
Naples philanthropist Von Arx leaves mark on Southwest Florida
When he first moved his family from Minneapolis to Naples in 1998, John Allen remembered walking Fifth Avenue South, exploring his new neighborhood. He would start at the Inn on Fifth and wander down past 5th Avenue Coffee Company where he noticed a group of men, usually sat around a table shooting the breeze. At the center was Dolph von Arx, a fellow Midwest transplant 20 years Allen’s senior.
Now You Know: ‘Ten Thousand Trees’ initiative kicks off on Marco
On Jan. 11, members of the City’s Beautification Advisory Committee, area residents, city staff, and representatives from the Naples Botanical Garden met on West Elkcam Circle to plant a tree to kick off the Ten Thousand Trees pilot program. In January 2022, Councilor Becky Irwin presented the concept to...
La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look
The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
Red tide causing reports of ‘Drunk’ birds on SWFL beaches
NAPLES, Fla. – Reports of “drunk” birds on the beach have increased in the last six weeks. Wildlife rehab facilities are treating more birds sick with red tide poisoning. “Basically, the toxin causes the entire body to shut down”, said Joanna Fitzgerald, the hospital director for the...
Boutique cinema hopes to settle on Del’s Corner in Naples
David Garonzik sees the future of the cinema in its past. He wants Naples to see it, too, in a place he feels was made for it. Garonzik and his business partner, his wife, Cecilia, are proposing a boutique cinema on the southeast corner of Thomasson and Bayshore drives that will specialize in vintage and personally curated films. Its fare would not be the first-run blockbuster, but the selected classic, sometimes attuned to a special day or season. Events such as the Naples Winter Wine Festival or Cars on Fifth could bring out a week of movies themed to their topics.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube suffers multiple injuries in accident
Florida Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident on his property Wednesday afternoon. According to Steube’s official Twitter account, he suffered several injuries. Congressman Steube serves Florida’s 17th Congressional District, which includes Charlotte County, Sarasota County and parts of Lee County. His current condition is unknown at...
Annual Pets on Third event supports Humane Society Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — This Sunday is the 14th annual Pets on Third event in Naples. You can head to historic Third Street South to support Humane Society Naples. There will be a parade with pets decked out like your favorite characters because this year’s theme is Storybook Pets: People and Pets in Books… think Toto and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz!
Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
New North Naples thrift store helps people recovering from addiction
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A brand new thrift store in North Naples is creating jobs and changing lives. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on its 8th thrift store. It’s at the Park Shore Plaza at 3601 Tamiami Trail. They’ve got clothes, accessories, home furnishings...
Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
