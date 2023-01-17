ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaking With Seniors bridges young, old together in dance

Talk about a moving experience!

The X-Perience Dance Company launched a special dance performance for seniors living at the Brightview Senior Living Devon Residences in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

The event was a chance for both young dancers and senior residents to spend the afternoon together.

The dance company performed a special TikTok dance routine for residents and then invited them on stage to dance along with them.

The Director of The X-Perience Dance Company, Fayette Coppock-Brown, said it's a chance to bridge generational, racial and economic gaps.

"The reason why I wanted to kick this off on Dr. Martin Luther King Day was because he had a reoccurring theme for everything he stood for, which was unity. So, there's no better way to make that happen than to get loose together and shaking and dancing we'll have time for a chat and chew later where you can share your experiences."

Most residents learned a thing or two about the hottest new dance moves while also getting in a great afternoon workout.

To learn more about the Philadelphia Dance Company's events please visit X-Perience Dance Company .

