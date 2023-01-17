ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Jennifer R. Keefe, 45

Jennifer R. Keefe, 45

TILTON — It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and mother, Jennifer Renee Keefe, on Jan. 7. She was born on March 21, 1977, in Laconia, the daughter of A. Peter Keefe Sr. of Franklin and Deborah Boissonnault of Laconia. Jennifer, known to her family and friends as "Jenn," had a true lust for light in many colors, which she proudly displayed through her vibrant personality and sense of style. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1995. She was a dedicated worker, most recently employed as an assembler at Aavid Thermalloy, LLC in Laconia and as a part-time bartender at Al’s Village Pizza in Franklin. Jenn may have been shy at times, but she thrived in these work environments and formed close relationships with those around her. This was no surprise, as she was a beautiful soul known to make friends everywhere she went.
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

NH mill that made 1800s-era apple parers on historical list

ANTRIM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire mill complex that dates to the 1800s that made a popular line of apple parers has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Goodell Company Mill in Antrim was at one time the oldest and largest manufacturer of apple parers in the world, the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources said in a news release Thursday.
ANTRIM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Broadway comes to Plymouth in musical comedy 'Guys & Dolls'

PLYMOUTH — “Guys and Dolls,” a classic Broadway musical, is coming to the Flying Monkey Performance Center for a six-show run Jan. 18-22. Trish Lindberg, producing artistic director of the Educational Theater Collaborative, programmed the show for the group’s 27th season because of its matchless collection of characters.
PLYMOUTH, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely

The four offers the state received for the 220-acre former Laconia State School property ranged widely, from a request the state donate the site for community sports fields to proposals of multi-use developments, each with a unique focus. One pitch came with financial demands. The Department of Administrative Services, which is overseeing the sale of […] The post From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Singer Dalton Dover Performs in Dover, NH, in Memorable Performance for All

How ironic. Dalton Dover makes his first appearance in Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, January 19. Dover comes to Dover. Oh, come on, you have to smile at that one. This makes me believe it will be a memorable event for Dalton Dover, playing in his first New Hampshire gig at his first New Hampshire radio station for his first time in Dover, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Alton-Gilford Route 11 Corridor Study public informational meeting Jan. 26

ALTON— The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss potential improvements along Route 11 from Scenic Drive in Gilford to Midge Cove Road in Alton. The meeting will be held at the Alton Bay Community Center, 58 Mount Major Hwy, Route 11, Alton,...
ALTON, NH
WMUR.com

Concord casino proposal approved by planning board

CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NH
Guy E. Trefrey Jr., 50

Guy E. Trefrey Jr., 50

TILTON — Guy E. Trefrey Jr., 50, of Tilton, died on Jan. 11. Guy was born on Nov. 21, 1972, in Laconia, to Loretta LaChapelle and Guy Trefrey Sr.
TILTON, NH
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
94.9 HOM

Have You Seen This House That Looks Like a Boot in Hudson, New Hampshire?

A while back, a dude named Tom Jones was on a hike in Hudson, New Hampshire, when he came across something a little peculiar. It appeared to be a boot-shaped little house. Now, that's something you don't see everyday! He posted the photo on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page with the caption "You find the weirdest things while hiking in NH lol"
HUDSON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state

One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Irene M. Munsey, 86

Irene M. Munsey, 86

LARGO, Florida — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Marie Munsey on Dec. 30, 2022. She was 86. Irene was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on June 1, 1936, the youngest daughter of Dr. Earl Joseph Gage and Irene Gage. She passed away peacefully at home in Largo, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.
LARGO, FL

