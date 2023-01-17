Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Jennifer R. Keefe, 45
TILTON — It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and mother, Jennifer Renee Keefe, on Jan. 7. She was born on March 21, 1977, in Laconia, the daughter of A. Peter Keefe Sr. of Franklin and Deborah Boissonnault of Laconia. Jennifer, known to her family and friends as "Jenn," had a true lust for light in many colors, which she proudly displayed through her vibrant personality and sense of style. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1995. She was a dedicated worker, most recently employed as an assembler at Aavid Thermalloy, LLC in Laconia and as a part-time bartender at Al’s Village Pizza in Franklin. Jenn may have been shy at times, but she thrived in these work environments and formed close relationships with those around her. This was no surprise, as she was a beautiful soul known to make friends everywhere she went.
NHPR
Mandy Patinkin shares fond memories of frolicking in NH’s White Mountains
Mandy Patinkin is famous for his iconic roles on stage and screen. From his classic lines as Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride” to his work on Broadway in “Evita” and “Sunday in the Park with George,” Patinkin’s performances are unforgettable. He’s coming...
laconiadailysun.com
A new era for Gunstock: Preuss and Stewart to fill long-empty commission seats
LACONIA — Heidi Preuss, a former Olympian and investment fund manager, and Terry Stewart, a marketing and customer service specialist with experience on local boards, were appointed to fill two vacancies on the Gunstock Area Commission on Wednesday. Preuss and Stewart were selected by the Belknap County Delegation from...
WCAX
NH mill that made 1800s-era apple parers on historical list
ANTRIM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire mill complex that dates to the 1800s that made a popular line of apple parers has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Goodell Company Mill in Antrim was at one time the oldest and largest manufacturer of apple parers in the world, the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources said in a news release Thursday.
laconiadailysun.com
Broadway comes to Plymouth in musical comedy 'Guys & Dolls'
PLYMOUTH — “Guys and Dolls,” a classic Broadway musical, is coming to the Flying Monkey Performance Center for a six-show run Jan. 18-22. Trish Lindberg, producing artistic director of the Educational Theater Collaborative, programmed the show for the group’s 27th season because of its matchless collection of characters.
From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely
The four offers the state received for the 220-acre former Laconia State School property ranged widely, from a request the state donate the site for community sports fields to proposals of multi-use developments, each with a unique focus. One pitch came with financial demands. The Department of Administrative Services, which is overseeing the sale of […] The post From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
This New Hampshire Brewery is Bringing Summer Vibes With an Indoor Beach
With snow on the ground, likely for the next two or three months, summer energy is sadly gone. I know, it hurts. I, like you, miss the sun, beach, and warm sand. And it is gone until May or June...or is it?. It's not. All the summer energy is still...
Singer Dalton Dover Performs in Dover, NH, in Memorable Performance for All
How ironic. Dalton Dover makes his first appearance in Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, January 19. Dover comes to Dover. Oh, come on, you have to smile at that one. This makes me believe it will be a memorable event for Dalton Dover, playing in his first New Hampshire gig at his first New Hampshire radio station for his first time in Dover, New Hampshire.
Haverhill Residents Shape Proposed Water Street Rebuild; Plans Subject to Revision
(Additional photograph below) Public input last Monday night on a possible future rebuild of a stretch of Water Street in the Haverhill’s Riverside neighborhood, is already shaping the project. A number of residents gathered at St. John the Baptist Church gave feedback on the potential project that would provide...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
laconiadailysun.com
Alton-Gilford Route 11 Corridor Study public informational meeting Jan. 26
ALTON— The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss potential improvements along Route 11 from Scenic Drive in Gilford to Midge Cove Road in Alton. The meeting will be held at the Alton Bay Community Center, 58 Mount Major Hwy, Route 11, Alton,...
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
laconiadailysun.com
Guy E. Trefrey Jr., 50
TILTON — Guy E. Trefrey Jr., 50, of Tilton, died on Jan. 11. Guy was born on Nov. 21, 1972, in Laconia, to Loretta LaChapelle and Guy Trefrey Sr.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
Have You Seen This House That Looks Like a Boot in Hudson, New Hampshire?
A while back, a dude named Tom Jones was on a hike in Hudson, New Hampshire, when he came across something a little peculiar. It appeared to be a boot-shaped little house. Now, that's something you don't see everyday! He posted the photo on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page with the caption "You find the weirdest things while hiking in NH lol"
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman Will Be Featured on Next Season of ‘Wicked Tuna’
Michelle Bancewicz Cicale is one of the most badass women I have ever seen in my life. I so enjoy watching her fishing adventures on social media. I have never had a chance to meet her in person, but hope to someday. Maybe a smidgeon of her badassery (not a word, I'm aware) will rub off on me.
manchesterinklink.com
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state
One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
NH group charged over race-motivated banner
NSC-131 has been identified as a New England-based neo-Nazi group.
laconiadailysun.com
Irene M. Munsey, 86
LARGO, Florida — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Marie Munsey on Dec. 30, 2022. She was 86. Irene was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on June 1, 1936, the youngest daughter of Dr. Earl Joseph Gage and Irene Gage. She passed away peacefully at home in Largo, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.
laconiadailysun.com
