Franklin school district finding alternate ways to license teachers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Special School District hosted an information session on alternate ways to get a teaching license on Wednesday. This comes in wake of a drop in application numbers for teacher positions, a district representative said. Right now, the district has seven teachers going through an...
UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
Mural unveiled in Gallatin to celebrate children

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One day after celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a new mural was unveiled in Gallatin. The mural was painted on the outside of the Gallatin Shalom Zone. The community center was once Union High School, the only high school in Sumner County for Black students during the segregation era.
2 Gives Back: Smyrna Police Department

Smyrna has a new top cop! It’s time for News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. Today, News 2 is visiting Smyrna, TN Police Department’s new Police Chief, Jason Irvin, who took over official police duties in November. Irvin is...
Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
