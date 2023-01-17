Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
WSMV
Franklin school district finding alternate ways to license teachers
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Special School District hosted an information session on alternate ways to get a teaching license on Wednesday. This comes in wake of a drop in application numbers for teacher positions, a district representative said. Right now, the district has seven teachers going through an...
fox17.com
Parts issue could leave Rutherford Co. special education students without a ride to school
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Leaders in Rutherford County Schools are facing problems when it comes to certain school buses—and it’s impacting special education students the most. Special education buses, or “sped buses,” are smaller than other school buses. Finding parts for these vehicles is often difficult....
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
fox17.com
Cheatham County elementary school closed Friday due to gas problem
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Cheatham Elementary School (ECES) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 20 due to the smell of gas at the school. The Cheatham County School District has been working with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department to assess the smell. The school will be...
wgnsradio.com
Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
Salemtown church to close as affordable housing efforts move forward
A plan to bring affordable housing to the Salemtown community took a step forward during Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting.
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
WSMV
Mural unveiled in Gallatin to celebrate children
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One day after celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a new mural was unveiled in Gallatin. The mural was painted on the outside of the Gallatin Shalom Zone. The community center was once Union High School, the only high school in Sumner County for Black students during the segregation era.
WSMV
Murfreesboro marches in celebration of MLK on street named in his honor
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since it was renamed, nearly 1,000 people marched on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in celebration of the civil rights hero’s birthday on Monday. The street name was changed from Mercury Boulevard in 2021, but snow prompted the cancellation of...
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Smyrna Police Department
Smyrna has a new top cop! It’s time for News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. Today, News 2 is visiting Smyrna, TN Police Department’s new Police Chief, Jason Irvin, who took over official police duties in November. Irvin is...
Tennessee Tribune
Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
2 guns recovered from Nashville high schools
Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.
wpln.org
A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home
This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
Ariza Bellevue developers unveil new plans to raise Coley Davis Road
Developers plan to raise and widen the road to help prevent street flooding in extreme weather events.
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court Judge
Gov. Lee appoints Stanley Kweller to 20th Circuit judicial seat. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Stanley Kweller to the 20th Circuit Court - a circuit with jurisdiction over Davidson County. The appointment is the result of the seat vacated by the death of Judge Phil Smith.
