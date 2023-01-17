Leonard Fournette had perfect hoodie for playoff pregame

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was more than ready for the team’s wild-card game on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fournette was seen on the field pregame wearing a special custom hoodie bearing his famous “Playoff Lenny” nickname, as well as his No. 7.

Fournette has embraced the nickname he acquired in the 2020 playoff run, when he ran for 300 yards over four games as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. That those performances came on the back of a middling season only made the moniker stick even more.

Playoff Lenny has not looked all that sharp at times in the regular season, and he wound up limited to a mediocre 3.5 yards per game. He has also looked slow at times , but maybe the playoffs will be precisely what he needs.

