ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

People gather for ‘Daring to Dream’ MLK Celebration in Wichita

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3xmh_0kGp00Fy00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, hundreds of people gathered across the country to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Wichita, The Greater Wichita Ministerial League hosted its “Daring to Dream” MLK Worship Celebration at the Wichita State Metroplex.

For many, this is an event they attend each year.

“One of the presenters said it’s not a day off it’s a day on so I always come with that mentality on King Day,” said attendee, Daniel Island.

“To see all of us come together and to sing our songs and to feel I mean it’s everything really it’s culture for us,” said Jazelle Thomas with the Millair Neighborhood Association.

State and city leaders shared the progress made in Kansas, but work that still needs to be done.

From expanded Medicaid coverage for mothers to $8 million in funding for recruiting and retaining public defenders, Governor Laura Kelly said Dr. King’s vision and dream will continue in Kansas.

“That work will continue during my second term. You have my word that I will continue to support policies and programs that address racism and advance equality for all,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

“Wichita truly embraces the African proverb that if you want to go fast you go alone but if you want to go far you go together,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Keynote Speaker and Journalist, Robert S. Martin emphasized the importance of discussing economics.

“If you do not confront the economic injustice and economic malpractice that has happened in this country since 1619 then you are not truly dealing with America,” said Keynote Speaker and Journalist, Robert S. Martin.

“Sometimes we get too comfortable, and we have events like this that remind us we still have work to do,” said Thomas.

There was also information for attendees on healthcare, the Wichita NAACP, and a survey regarding the 29th and Grove contamination site.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Buhler High student to have Hutchinson Art Center reception

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler High Senior Cindy Nguyen will have an exhibit starting Friday at the Hutchinson Art Center at 405 North Washington. "She's brilliant," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "She's super smart into the sciences, into math, but also the arts. I've seen her painting and drawing skills. She's really, really accomplished. If people can come out and support her in that endeavor, this will be her first solo show. It's pretty rare for us to feature an artist this young in our main gallery."
BUHLER, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Some towns treating roads ahead of winter weather, some are not

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With snow in the forecast for a lot of Kansas this weekend, you may wonder what is being done to ensure the roads are as safe as possible. In Wichita, the roads are not being pretreated. But in Salina, they are. Wichita Communications Manager Megan Lovely said the Wichita area is […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County launches Civic Ready Alerts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) launched the first phase of a free service, Civic Ready Alerts, which notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or news in their community. For now, the service is available in two test cities – Wichita and Mt. Hope. The...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Another snow chance headed for the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy