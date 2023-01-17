Read full article on original website
WOWT
3 Day Forecast: Cool but quiet Friday and Sunday with some snow showers Saturday
Nebraska State Patrol responds to over 400 weather-related incidents during storm. Nebraska state troopers responded to over 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as winter weather walloped the state. Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. We now know what caused...
WOWT
10 Day Forecast: Snow for some Saturday, chilly temps for all into next week
Nebraska State Patrol responds to over 400 weather-related incidents during storm. Nebraska state troopers responded to over 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as winter weather walloped the state. Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We now know what caused...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Cold continues with another round of snow in sight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After our latest round of snow side streets are still slushy and snow covered in many areas. With a dip to the 20s and teens, 16 for the Metro, by early Friday morning this will refreeze and create icy conditions. Take it slow getting out of your neighborhood in the morning.
WOWT
Mostly cloudy and cool Friday before snow chances return for some on Saturday
Washington County residents met at the Blair Library Thursday night to debate proposed changes to zoning regulations they say could jeopardize many small businesses. Councilmembers and neighbors say they're "blindsided" by the Taste of Omaha's expected return to one of Omaha's oldest parks. Two Omaha restaurants forced to close due...
WOWT
3 Day Forecast: Cloudy and cool with some snow showers south of the metro Saturday
Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today. City crews are working to get neighborhood streets plowed. Today's COVID update shows numbers are getting better, but people are still being hospitalized and still dying. Two Omaha restaurants forced to close due to inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
WOWT
Omaha cleans up from latest round of winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day after a winter storm left its mark on the area, the metro is abuzz with activity. Many folks are cleaning up -- some the old-fashioned way. Others broke out the machines to clear snow off of sidewalks. For many, cleaning up the snow and the slush creates a major headache.
KETV.com
'I think this is a swing and a miss': Lack of snow disappoints contractors, shovelers thankful
OMAHA, Neb. — Private plow drivers were hoping to rake in the cash from the storm but they're out of luck in the metro. Steve Meyers' plow truck sat in his driveway Wednesday covered in light snow. "I should be out there plowing six to eight inches of snow...
KETV.com
Snow falling in Omaha area with slick conditions expected for evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is moving into the Omaha area. Flakes started falling in the metro around 11:45 a.m. The La Vista Police Department is on accident diversion — if no injuries, and it's safe to do so, exchange information. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate...
WOWT
Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Papillion Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl in very public places. Westside's Dance Marathon raising money for Children's Hospital. Updated: 12 hours ago.
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses close, change schedules due to snow, winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — With snow falling Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. Lingering light snow from Wednesday, plus new flakes Thursday morning, have led to slick conditions for the morning drive. Here's a list of schedule changes and closings for Omaha-area schools and businesses:
WOWT
10 Day Forecast: Cooler temperatures dominate into next week
Nebraska legislators discussed the ability to "kill" bills in Lincoln today. Nebraska senators debate rule involving kill motions. Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today. Omaha working to clear secondary roads. Updated: 2 hours ago. City crews are working to get neighborhood streets plowed. Two Omaha...
WOWT
City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow
OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
WOWT
3:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly slush-covered
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe. Plows are continuing to work overnight to ensure the roads are safe for commuters. Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving. Updated: 10 hours ago.
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
WOWT
Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
