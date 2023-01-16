ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show

When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
KINGSTON, NY
Idaho Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items

Do you feel like the walls in your home are starting to close in around you because you have so much “stuff” you’re not using?. Whether you’re motivated by a move or simply have the urge to declutter, you’ve got a few options to make that stuff go away. You could have a garage sale (or come sell it at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale in May.)
IDAHO STATE
Do You Agree With This List of Washington’s Favorite Things?

I know you've seen those articles floating around the internet. Heck, I'd almost guarantee that you've lost the battle with your curiosity and have taken the plunge at least once. You know the ones; The Most Popular Underwear Brand in Every State. I Google'd that just to make sure it wasn't a real thing because you never know anymore with the internet.
WASHINGTON STATE
Do You Know Who Won a $1.4M Winning Scratch Lottery Ticket in Yakima?

THERE ARE MORE WAYS TO WIN THE LOTTERY IN WASHINGTON THAN MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOTS... With all of the recent hoopla regarding the MEGA Millions reaching its 4th-highest ever jackpot earlier in January 2023, the other ways to win the lottery seemed to disappear from the conversation. If you want to play along in the Washington Lottery, there are four (4)l different ways to go about it: Mega Millions, Match4, Lotto, and Scratch.
YAKIMA, WA
Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
NEW MEXICO STATE
What Crop is This in Idaho

What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
IDAHO STATE
Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
OREGON STATE
December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
WASHINGTON STATE
305 park aides needed across Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work the spring, summer and fall outdoor seasons in parks across the state. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in Washington’s forests, deserts, beaches and other locations.
WASHINGTON STATE
Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

