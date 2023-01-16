Read full article on original website
CJ Harris, a Jasper native who hit the national stage as a contestant on "American Idol" in 2014, has died, TMZ reports.
When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Several residents caught the stunning sight on camera.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
Do you feel like the walls in your home are starting to close in around you because you have so much “stuff” you’re not using?. Whether you’re motivated by a move or simply have the urge to declutter, you’ve got a few options to make that stuff go away. You could have a garage sale (or come sell it at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale in May.)
I know you've seen those articles floating around the internet. Heck, I'd almost guarantee that you've lost the battle with your curiosity and have taken the plunge at least once. You know the ones; The Most Popular Underwear Brand in Every State. I Google'd that just to make sure it wasn't a real thing because you never know anymore with the internet.
SEATTLE — Captured in black and white surveillance video shot from his Rainier Valley home is proof that Corey Clark’s backyard did light up late Monday night. “We just kind of saw this bright flash and kind of looked at each other and went ‘woah,'” said Clark.
THERE ARE MORE WAYS TO WIN THE LOTTERY IN WASHINGTON THAN MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOTS... With all of the recent hoopla regarding the MEGA Millions reaching its 4th-highest ever jackpot earlier in January 2023, the other ways to win the lottery seemed to disappear from the conversation. If you want to play along in the Washington Lottery, there are four (4)l different ways to go about it: Mega Millions, Match4, Lotto, and Scratch.
Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
There are a few scary deserted ghost towns in Washington State but none are more freaky than this spot where over 1,500 people are known to have been buried. This Ghost Town Was the Largest Mental Facility in Washington. There is something scary about a completely deserted ghost town, but...
What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
Where Is The Oldest Hotel In Washington State Located?. Can you name the oldest hotel in Washington State?. Washington State's Oldest Hotel Is Still Open For Business. The hotel is still open and some locals say it might even be haunted and claim that there is even a ghost cat roaming the halls. I think it's worth exploring.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
December 2022 water levels break eight historical records
Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
305 park aides needed across Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work the spring, summer and fall outdoor seasons in parks across the state. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in Washington’s forests, deserts, beaches and other locations.
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Tenny Creek Neighborhood Park in the Hazel Dell area of Clark County is a special place for Dan and Maryorie. "I run through here on a daily basis, almost," Dan said. "I've walked my dogs here almost every day. I work from home and love taking them through this beautiful park."
Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered
Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
