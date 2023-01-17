ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Incoming Hamptons police chief turns down top job after mayor’s criticism

By Joe Marino, Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIZfV_0kGozD0P00

The Village Trustees of Southampton are livid with the town’s mayor — claiming he lied to the press in a bid to prevent their choice for police chief from getting the post.

Former NYPD inspector Anthony Carter had been selected to replace the ritzy enclave’s “million dollar cop” with the backing of the trustees.

But he rejected the job — and the $225,000 salary that comes with it — after Mayor Jesse Warren said in an interview with The Post earlier this month that Carter wasn’t qualified because “we wanted a candidate who had taken and passed the [chief’s] exam.”

Now, the village board is revolting against the mayor, claiming in a statement Monday that he “made several materially false statements” to the press about Carter, who is the current Deputy Police Commissioner in Suffolk County.

“After recruiting Commissioner Carter for the position and advising him that he would support his candidacy, the Mayor not only voted against his appointment but made several materially false statements about his reasons for so,” the trustees said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inNjN_0kGozD0P00
Southampton Village Mayor Jesse M. Warren.
John Roca

“Mayor Warren continued with this reprehensible conduct by authoring an Op Ed piece in the Southampton Press that doubled down on his false narrative. He repeated some of the same falsehoods in an article that ran recently in the NY Post.”

A person familiar with the hiring process said the mayor’s claims that he opposed Carter because of the test didn’t add up, and insisted that Carter was more than willing to take the exam.

“Not wanting to take the chief test is ridiculous,” the source said. “He was the front runner, and had the support of all the trustees. It’s a shame. He would’ve been great.”

The trustees, who claimed Warren “proceeded to undermine the entire recruiting process,” said the mayor had “expressed his intention to find a candidate who would accede to his wishes, with blind loyalty to him” before rejecting Carter.

In a statement announcing his decision, Carter said he was turning down his “dream job.”

“Though turning the position down is very disappointing, I’m grateful for the support of the Village trustees, the village administrator, the community, and especially the highly dedicated men and women of the Southampton Village Police Department who need and deserve everyone’s support,” he said.

A tense moment caught on a hot mic during a town meeting Thursday showed trustee Roy Stevenson talking to the mayor and blasting him over his behavior.

“It’s your own doing man, you went too far,” Stevenson told Warren. “We were all on your team.”

Warren’s words are difficult to discern, but he mentions that despite “good intentions” sometimes “people don’t understand each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqL5X_0kGozD0P00
Southampton in Suffolk County, New York.
Getty Images

“I just can’t stand what you did to Carter. I don’t get it. What did he do? He was going to do a fine job,” Stevenson said, claiming that what happened with Carter was “horrible.”

Warren told The Post in a statement Monday that “I respectfully disagree with the Trustees on this matter.”

“I am focused on moving forward and finding the best candidate for this job with community input,” he said.

The mayor had listed the reasons he didn’t support Carter in a local Hampton paper in December. Among other reasons, Warren said: Carter’s compensation package was too generous; the candidate hadn’t passed the chief’s test, which he called an “important requirement”; the interview process was not transparent enough, amounting to a “violation of public trust”; and noted that Carter lacked direct ties to the local community.

The trustees said because it is their responsibility to select the next chief, they will only involve Warren going forward to the “minimum extent permitted by law.”

“The Mayor’s actions were a concerted attempt by him to undermine the will of the Village Trustees who unanimously supported this outstanding candidate,” the trustee said, emphasizing Warren “has not deterred us  from fulfilling our responsibility to the Village’s residents to find a candidate who possesses the skills and integrity needed for this important position.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Who Scammed Huntington Woman Out Of $200K In Retirement Savings Receives Sentence, DA Says

A man was sentenced for scamming a Long Island woman out of $200,000 of her retirement savings while pretending to be a home improvement contractor. Nicholas Spano, age 59, was sentenced to two to four years in prison on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in November, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail

Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue

Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. Southampton Town Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara was chosen last night to top the ticket for the ... 20 Jan...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Woman arrested in Mount Sinai massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested a Flushing woman on Jan 17 for alleged unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

High-Speed Chase in Amagansett Leads to Arrest

An Amagansett man faces felony DWI and other charges after he fled East Hampton Town Police following a traffic stop last Thursday morning, January 12. According to court documents, after... more. One of the four thieves who stole more than $90,000 worth of purses and handbags ... by Staff Writer.
AMAGANSETT, NY
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Shore News Network

Long Island man who falsified docs to steal home from 89-year-old woman heading to prison

BROOKLYN, NY – A North Babylon man who defrauded an 89-year-old woman out of her home by falsifying documents is going to prison. Unfortunately, the woman passed away six months after being defrauded, but the home has been returned to her estate. Shavard Callaway, 48, of North Babylon, New York, was sentenced by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Phyllis Chu to an indeterminate term of five to 10 years in prison. Callaway was convicted of two counts of second-degree grand larceny, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, four counts of second-degree forgery, and one count of first-degree The post Long Island man who falsified docs to steal home from 89-year-old woman heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
NORTH BABYLON, NY
longislandadvance.net

‘Rumrunning in Suffolk County’

This past week, I attended the Sayville Library’s Zoom presentation of “Rumrunning in Suffolk County: Tales from Liquor Island.” The lecture was taught by Southold town historian …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Pedestrian Exiting Diner on LI Struck, Killed by Intoxicated Driver: Police

A man leaving a diner on Long Island was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by an intoxicated driver, who is now under arrest, according to police. According to the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad, police received reports of the accident that took place around 2:30 p.m. in Woodbury. Detectives say that police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located on Jericho Turnpike for a car accident.
WOODBURY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy