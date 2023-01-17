Read full article on original website
Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
Man who killed Southport officer appeals murder conviction, questions use of urine sample used as evidence
INDIANAPOLIS – The attorney for the man convicted of killing Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan in 2017 believes her client should have his conviction reduced from murder to voluntary manslaughter. Defense attorney Ann Sutton believes urine analysis results were improperly used against Jason Brown during the 2022 bench trial that resulted in a guilty verdict and […]
Woman charged in relation to Indianapolis dog's death investigation pleads guilty
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Judge accepted a plea agreement Wednesday for a woman charged in connection to the investigation of an Indianapolis dog's death. Court records show Sierra Makin pled guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and obstruction of justice. Makin was...
IMPD K-9s help officers take 90 pounds of meth off the streets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanks to K-9s Simon and Jada, police were able to remove 90 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers began investigating Friday, Jan. 13. at the 200 block of Parkview Ave. Police say they did a traffic stop on Zakahia Roney, 25, who led them on a chase. Roney got out of the vehicle and ran on foot, but police eventually caught her and took her into custody. The passenger inside the vehicle, Jeffrey Groves, 31, was also taken into custody.
Indy mother admits she smothered 2-month-old daughter to death while high on meth
An Indianapolis mother is behind bars accused of neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 2-month-old daughter.
IMPD: 17-year-old girl dies, person hurt after shooting, police chase on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died and one was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the near north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a person down in the road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue.
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
‘It never really stopped’: Anderson brothers arrested after pistol-whipping robbery
The Anderson Police Department arrested two brothers after they say the two pistol-whipped two men repeatedly while robbing them Tuesday.
Indy mother protests plea deals given to son’s alleged killers
INDIANAPOLIS — There was bad blood brewing on social media in the spring of 2019 around Xavier Weir, 16, a student at Scecina High School. Witness told police they were meeting up with Weir to buy vape cartridges full of THC oil, that he had been flashing money on social media along with photographs of […]
IMPD: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the near north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue. News 8 has a crew on...
Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin
BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Shane Osborne, 45, faces charges of dangerous control of a firearm and two counts of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His […]
Court docs: argument over baby bottle results in shooting
Court documents indicate a domestic dispute involving a baby bottle happened shortly before a shooting Sunday evening.
Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot […]
IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
Indy woman shot lying in bed next to her baby after several bullets fired into home
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired into a home on the near northwest side. The victim says she was lying in bed next to her 5-month-old son when bullets tore through the door frame and walls of her home. The victim tried to run for cover as the […]
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
The entire arrest and video was broadcasted by "On Patrol: Live," a reality television show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
IMPD chase of stolen van ends with crash in Fountain Square; 1 arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a Wednesday afternoon pursuit of a stolen van ended in a crash in Fountain Square. Sometime before 1:15 pm. Wednesday, police responded to the crash around East Morris and Shelby streets in the business district. Darius Clark, a public information officer with Indianapolis...
Man, woman arrested for 5 Indy-area bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man and woman accused of five-Indy area bank robberies. In December and early January, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating a series of armed bank robberies involving “similar suspects with similar actions,” IMPD said in a statement Friday.
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby
HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
