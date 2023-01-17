INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanks to K-9s Simon and Jada, police were able to remove 90 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers began investigating Friday, Jan. 13. at the 200 block of Parkview Ave. Police say they did a traffic stop on Zakahia Roney, 25, who led them on a chase. Roney got out of the vehicle and ran on foot, but police eventually caught her and took her into custody. The passenger inside the vehicle, Jeffrey Groves, 31, was also taken into custody.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO