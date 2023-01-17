ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois to lose billions in gas taxes amid EV push

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is predicted to lose billions in gas tax revenue as the push for electric vehicles increases.

The Illinois Policy Institute said that the state would lose nearly $4.5 billion over the next decade. Gas taxes make up more than half of the state’s total transportation revenue.

The group warned that the loss of money will ultimately impact infrastructure projects. It suggested replacing the tax with a fee on total vehicle miles traveled on Illinois roads.

