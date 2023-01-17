WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Another North Carolina resident is headed to federal prison for invading the U.S. Capitol and trying to disrupt the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Lewis Easton Cantwell of Waynesville, who pleaded guilty on March 24 to one of six original charges, was sentenced Dec. 6 to 5 months of incarceration […]

