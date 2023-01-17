Read full article on original website
Related
Another North Carolina resident sentenced to prison for invading Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Another North Carolina resident is headed to federal prison for invading the U.S. Capitol and trying to disrupt the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Lewis Easton Cantwell of Waynesville, who pleaded guilty on March 24 to one of six original charges, was sentenced Dec. 6 to 5 months of incarceration […]
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
WAVY News 10
Alabama Baby Jane Doe’s identity uncovered, Hampton Roads connection
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/national/her-name-is-amore-alabam-baby-jane-does-identity-uncovered-father-arrested/. Alabama Baby Jane Doe’s identity uncovered, Hampton …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/national/her-name-is-amore-alabam-baby-jane-does-identity-uncovered-father-arrested/. WAVY Weather Night Update | Jan. 19, 2023. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Police: Man found dead in back seat of car...
WAVY News 10
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 by jury in civil lawsuit against Windsor police officers
A federal jury reached a verdict in a case against two Windsor police officers accused of conducting a violent traffic stop involving Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant, Caron Nazario in 2020.
Hunters find trash bag of newborn puppies stashed in bush, 1 dead
Allen Beach, a resident of Caroline County, told 8News he went dove hunting on Cedar Fork Road with a group of friends on Sunday, Jan. 15. The group found six newborn puppies in what looked like a white trash bag. The bag was tied shut and thrown in a bush, dangling several yards from the road.
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office provides timeline of events in death of Williamsburg woman
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
Gloucester County Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
The Gloucester County Public Schools superintendent announced his retirement.
NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March
In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March.
WAVY News 10
Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush
The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on fire. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/detached-garage-catches-fire-in-carrollton-on-wheeler-lane/. Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush. The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on...
WAVY News 10
NN Bomb Squad, Williamsburg police investigate suspicious package near William & Mary campus
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Police are investigating the report of a suspicious package on Jamestown Road near the William & Mary campus Wednesday evening. Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near 600 Jamestown Road just after 7 p.m. The Newport News Bomb Squad is...
WAVY News 10
Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office retired K9 dies
According to a Facebook post from the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, K9 Rexi passed away on January 16. K9Rexi served alongside Master Deputy Lutz for three and a half years before retiring in 2018.
Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond identified
Deputies say a body has been found in a retention pond in Isle of Wight Friday.
Elderly Portsmouth woman dies following crash in Caroline Co.
An elderly woman from Portsmouth died following a crash in Caroline County.
WAVY News 10
‘This Is It’: Kenny Loggins coming to Williamsburg on farewell tour
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – It’s one final trip to the “Danger Zone.” Well, at least when it comes to any major touring. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and yacht rock icon Kenny Loggins is doing a farewell tour in 2023, aptly dubbed “This Is It,” and he’s coming to Williamsburg.
WAVY News 10
Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink in March across Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles announced it will soon launch an adult-version sweet tea beverage. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit North Carolina and South Carolina shelves in March, according to a news release. It will be sold at a variety of chains such as Circle K, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and many more.
Surry County Public Schools hosting virtual recruitment fair Feb. 22-24
Surry County Public Schools is hosting an upcoming virtual teacher recruitment fair.
Comments / 0