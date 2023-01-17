ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alabama Baby Jane Doe’s identity uncovered, Hampton Roads connection

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/national/her-name-is-amore-alabam-baby-jane-does-identity-uncovered-father-arrested/. Alabama Baby Jane Doe’s identity uncovered, Hampton …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/national/her-name-is-amore-alabam-baby-jane-does-identity-uncovered-father-arrested/. WAVY Weather Night Update | Jan. 19, 2023. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Police: Man found dead in back seat of car...
ALABAMA STATE
Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush

The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on fire. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/detached-garage-catches-fire-in-carrollton-on-wheeler-lane/. Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush. The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on...
CARROLLTON, VA
Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

