Vero Beach, FL

sebastiandaily.com

City of Sebastian to talk with builder about 3 lots near busy intersection

On Wednesday evening, the Sebastian City Council had a special meeting to discuss potential public safety concerns involving three lots at a major intersection. The lots, located near the corner of Roseland Road and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd), were recently cleared to build homes, and that has raised concerns among several residents who showed up for the special meeting.
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Dignity Food Truck to operate at Seaside Grill, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Two weeks ago we reported that renovations have delayed the reopening of the popular Seaside Grill at the beach in Jaycee Park, Vero Beach. Now, the city of Vero Beach and the new lessees of the Seaside Grill have agreed to allow The Source to operate the nonprofit’s Dignity Food Truck at the location until the restaurant can reopen.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
FORT PIERCE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike reopen in Indian River County after vehicle fire stops traffic

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened hours after a vehicle fire blocked all lanes of traffic. Emergency crews responded to the fire in Indian River County near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for over a mile. The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. but the road remained blocked for another hour before troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol allowed vehicles to pass. No other details were immediately released.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Incredible glass sculptures at McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Beginning Jan. 20, McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’s Garden of Glass Exhibition, through April 30. Jason Gamrath is a world-renowned glass sculptor and artist from Seattle. His sculpture exhibits have drawn large crowds across the United States, Greece, Sweden, and China.
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City backs Midway Road/US. 1-area annexations

FORT PIERCE — The City Commission here voted unanimously on first reading Jan. 3 to annex some 35 acres just south of Midway Road that will be potentially open the area for multifamily housing in an area currently dominated by low- or medium-density residential housing and commercial uses. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Police investigating body found in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE — The body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday, prompting a death investigation, police said. Fellsmere police said no foul play was suspected in the case. Police said the man did not live in the area, but was allowed to camp in a small,...
FELLSMERE, FL
cbs12.com

St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
FORT PIERCE, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Osprey Cove Hobe Sound Market Report January 2023

For January 2023, there are no homes currently for sale in the Osprey Cove community of Hobe Sound, FL. There are also no Osprey Cove homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 3 Osprey Cove homes have sold. Sales prices ranged from $826,000 up to $1,399,000. This equals an average sale price of $1,136,667 which works out to $357.44 per sq. ft. of living area. These homes averaged 2 days on the market before going under contract. And, the sales prices averaged 103% of the list price.
HOBE SOUND, FL

