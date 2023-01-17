Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Related
sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian to talk with builder about 3 lots near busy intersection
On Wednesday evening, the Sebastian City Council had a special meeting to discuss potential public safety concerns involving three lots at a major intersection. The lots, located near the corner of Roseland Road and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd), were recently cleared to build homes, and that has raised concerns among several residents who showed up for the special meeting.
hometownnewstc.com
Dignity Food Truck to operate at Seaside Grill, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Two weeks ago we reported that renovations have delayed the reopening of the popular Seaside Grill at the beach in Jaycee Park, Vero Beach. Now, the city of Vero Beach and the new lessees of the Seaside Grill have agreed to allow The Source to operate the nonprofit’s Dignity Food Truck at the location until the restaurant can reopen.
cw34.com
Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
fox35orlando.com
Southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike reopen in Indian River County after vehicle fire stops traffic
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened hours after a vehicle fire blocked all lanes of traffic. Emergency crews responded to the fire in Indian River County near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for over a mile. The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. but the road remained blocked for another hour before troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol allowed vehicles to pass. No other details were immediately released.
hometownnewstc.com
Incredible glass sculptures at McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Beginning Jan. 20, McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’s Garden of Glass Exhibition, through April 30. Jason Gamrath is a world-renowned glass sculptor and artist from Seattle. His sculpture exhibits have drawn large crowds across the United States, Greece, Sweden, and China.
hometownnewstc.com
City backs Midway Road/US. 1-area annexations
FORT PIERCE — The City Commission here voted unanimously on first reading Jan. 3 to annex some 35 acres just south of Midway Road that will be potentially open the area for multifamily housing in an area currently dominated by low- or medium-density residential housing and commercial uses. The...
veronews.com
Dale Sorensen Real Estate, despite ‘puzzling’ year, tops $1.4B in sales
Despite 12 roller-coaster months that Dale Sorensen Sr. called “puzzling and challenging,” his real estate company had another stellar year in 2022, closing approximately $1.42 billion in sales out of its eight offices in Indian River, Brevard and St. Lucie counties. That number included nearly $400 million on...
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
cw34.com
Fire breaks out in laundry room at home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A dryer fire caused a laundry room in Port St. Lucie to go up in flames. On Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Fire District said several units were dispatched at around 10 p.m. to a home on Silver Oak Drive for a residential structure fire.
Work begins on new bridge over Elkham waterway
Drivers in Port St. Lucie need to prepare for six months of detours in the area of Floresta Drive north of Port St. Lucie Boulevard because of a new bridge being built.
2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach
Two people were detained Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Jensen Beach, deputies said in a Facebook post.
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
Resident opposed to Costco project 'fearful' of traffic it will bring
Supporters and those in opposition of a mixed-use Costco project slated for South Kanner Highway are reacting to the State Administration Commission's Tuesday decision to back the project.
veronews.com
Police investigating body found in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE — The body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday, prompting a death investigation, police said. Fellsmere police said no foul play was suspected in the case. Police said the man did not live in the area, but was allowed to camp in a small,...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian North Jetty partially open with sheepshead, black drum, and snook
Fewer anglers were out during the recent cold snap, but those brave enough to withstand the chill reported success at the Sebastian Inlet. The North Jetty is partially open about halfway, with a wooden fence marking a restricted area. Daniel Miehle was one of the people at the inlet, casting...
veronews.com
Indian River County Healthy Start Coalition, Dancing with Vero’s Stars Meet & Greet
The 2023 Star Dancers of the Indian River County Healthy Start Coalition Dancing with Vero’s Stars event, enthusiastically dusted off their dancing shoes. They gathered at The Riverside Theatre in early January for a meet-and-greet event delayed by nearly three years due to Covid-19. The highly anticipated get-together served...
cbs12.com
St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
State commission backs mixed-use Costco project on Kanner Highway
A Costco project planned along Kanner Highway in Martin County will move forward after a decision by the State Administration Commission backed the Stuart City Commission.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Osprey Cove Hobe Sound Market Report January 2023
For January 2023, there are no homes currently for sale in the Osprey Cove community of Hobe Sound, FL. There are also no Osprey Cove homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 3 Osprey Cove homes have sold. Sales prices ranged from $826,000 up to $1,399,000. This equals an average sale price of $1,136,667 which works out to $357.44 per sq. ft. of living area. These homes averaged 2 days on the market before going under contract. And, the sales prices averaged 103% of the list price.
Comments / 0