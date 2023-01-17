Read full article on original website
City of Kalamazoo Social Justice Youth Awards winners named as part of MLK Day celebration
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Eight Kalamazoo youth were recognized for achievements and leadership toward racial and social justice in the community at Tuesday’s Kalamazoo City Commission meeting. The 2023 Social Justice Youth Awards were given as part of Kalamazoo’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The civil rights leader’s federal holiday was...
Food truck rally coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids foodies, get ready for a big weekend. As part of the ongoing World of Winter festival in Grand Rapids, a food truck rally is planned for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Grand Rapids at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.
Decorations removed from soldier’s grave at Fort Custer
A family of a fallen soldier from Kalamazoo is demanding answers after decorations on his grave at Fort Custer National Cemetery were unexpectedly thrown away.
Grand Rapids Community Foundation looks to create more positive change, after a century of service
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - For 100 years, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation has “connected people, passion and resources,” working hard to lead the community to strengthen the lives of its people. The Community Foundation, supported by its many partners, looks to find solutions to pressing issues in the...
Comstock, Bloomingdale and Decatur Public Schools react to school resource officer funds
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 195 school districts in Michigan will get nearly $25 million to hire 195 respective school resource officers for the next three years. “It means a lot to our district. We haven't ever had a school resource officer,” said Superintendent Deanna Dobbins...
MLK event speaker urges viewers to ‘face the fact that America is a racist country’
The keynote speaker for this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration event was Eddie S. Glaude Jr., an author, activist and head of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University. The Jan. 16 event began with speeches from the presidents of Grand Rapids Community College, Davenport University...
Kalamazoo adds another business to list of social district stops downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A business that opened last year is joining the downtown social district. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved another business to be part of its downtown social district, where alcoholic beverages can be purchased and carried around outside. Guess Who’s Dancing Fitness received approval for a social district...
Davenport University supports community after student dies in crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A student at Davenport University has died following a crash Tuesday. In a statement released to FOX 17, the university says it is helping friends, family and classmates of the victim as the community mourns its sudden loss. We’re told counseling is available on-site to...
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
Gilda’s LaughFest announces headliners for 2023 festival
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gilda’s LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, as well as Lowell and Wayland, to again celebrate “laughter for the health of it.”. This year’s festivals features such comic notables as Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes. The community-wide festival of laughter presented by Gun...
Three Rivers High School alumni to appear on TV show Chicago Fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A small-town Three Rivers local is making it big with a national TV debut. Corinne Gahan, a Three Rivers High School graduate, is expected to appear on the TV show Chicago Fire on Feb. 8, according to a news release. Battle Creek performance: Gabriel "Fluffy"...
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn't look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez.
Townsquare Media Launches ‘The Block’ In Southwest Michigan.
Townsquare Media launches urban AC “The Block” on WBXX Marshall, MI, which was modern rock “The Edge 104.9” and the Paw Paw-licensed translator W273AR at 102.5, the former classic hits “K102.5,” with its former programming originating on WKFR-HD2. Targeting Kalamazoo and the adjacent Battle...
Safety expert to share lessons from national school shootings with Kent County educators
KENT COUNTY, MI – A nationally recognized school safety expert is coming to Grand Rapids next week to talk to school leaders about risk management and how to keep kids safe in the event of a security threat. Jaclyn Schildkraut, a national expert on mass shooting research and author...
Holland On Ice event coming to downtown
We've had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore.
Two West Michigan High Schools Involved In An Assault At Basketball Game
Details are still being collected, but here is what we know so far. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight at the game. They said it was linked to an assault between a member of the East Kentwood High School and Grand Haven High School Girls' basketball teams.
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
Restaurant of the Year to celebrate 2 years of serving Grand Rapids
The Downtown Grand Rapids Hotel District named MDRD 'Restaurant of the Year' in the West Michigan Food & Beverage Industry Awards, just shy of their 2-year anniversary.
What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?
After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
228-unit apartment complex proposed near Portage City Hall
PORTAGE, MI — A nine-building apartment complex with 228 units is being proposed for a 10.6-acre plat of land across the street from Portage City Hall, near the intersection of West Centre Avenue and Shaver Road. The complex, being proposed by River Caddis, Development, LLC of East Lansing, would...
