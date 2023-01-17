ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo

Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
Gilda’s LaughFest announces headliners for 2023 festival

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gilda’s LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, as well as Lowell and Wayland, to again celebrate “laughter for the health of it.”. This year’s festivals features such comic notables as Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes. The community-wide festival of laughter presented by Gun...
Townsquare Media Launches ‘The Block’ In Southwest Michigan.

Townsquare Media launches urban AC “The Block” on WBXX Marshall, MI, which was modern rock “The Edge 104.9” and the Paw Paw-licensed translator W273AR at 102.5, the former classic hits “K102.5,” with its former programming originating on WKFR-HD2. Targeting Kalamazoo and the adjacent Battle...
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?

After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
228-unit apartment complex proposed near Portage City Hall

PORTAGE, MI — A nine-building apartment complex with 228 units is being proposed for a 10.6-acre plat of land across the street from Portage City Hall, near the intersection of West Centre Avenue and Shaver Road. The complex, being proposed by River Caddis, Development, LLC of East Lansing, would...
