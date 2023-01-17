ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ventura County Reporter

After the deluge

Jan. 9 storm leaves one dead, homes damaged, roads closed and other impacts in its wake. Cleaning up homes inundated with floodwater and repairing roadways damaged by heavy rainfall on Jan. 9 could take weeks or even months, but Ventura County emergency response officials said overall, the county fared better than might have been expected under the severe weather circumstances.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Starts To Dry Out Amid An Impressive Rain Year

(Photo from Rasnow Peak courtesy Alert California) (Below Pine Mountain Club Web Cam) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 5 PM Monday--As the skies clear in Ventura County and we head into what should...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm

One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
MONTECITO, CA
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy