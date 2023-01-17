Read full article on original website
thecougarpress.org
“Bomb cyclone” storm hits Ventura County; brings along heavy rain, floods and mudslides
California Governor issued a state of emergency, VUSD schools remained open. With a week of severe weather, VHS staff and students have had mixed reactions. While reports seemed ominous, VHS stayed open and many welcomed the rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, the storm known as the ‘bomb cyclone’...
Central Coast highway reopens after lengthy closure due to flooding, mudslides
The road had been closed since Jan. 9.
Ventura County Reporter
After the deluge
Jan. 9 storm leaves one dead, homes damaged, roads closed and other impacts in its wake. Cleaning up homes inundated with floodwater and repairing roadways damaged by heavy rainfall on Jan. 9 could take weeks or even months, but Ventura County emergency response officials said overall, the county fared better than might have been expected under the severe weather circumstances.
thepalmspringspost.com
Another storm pushing through area today, adding more rain to wetter than average month
After what seems like weeks of dodging puddles, driving around small rivers on streets, and navigating multiple road closures, most of us have just about had it with the weather. But has it been record-setting, such as that reported to the west of us? Hardly. Details: Record rain totals were...
kvta.com
Ventura County Starts To Dry Out Amid An Impressive Rain Year
(Photo from Rasnow Peak courtesy Alert California) (Below Pine Mountain Club Web Cam) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 5 PM Monday--As the skies clear in Ventura County and we head into what should...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
Ventura County community evacuated by air after only access road washed out by storm
Dozens of residents of a remote mountain community in Ventura County have been forced to evacuate their homes because the recent storms washed out the only road in and out of town.
Three-car crash strikes one and closes traffic briefly on HWY 135 Wednesday night
A female pedestrian was hit in a three-car crash that briefly closed two lanes of traffic on Highway 134 north and Foster Road at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Three-car crash strikes one and closes traffic briefly on HWY 135 Wednesday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin
Emergency work is underway in Carpinteria where storm damage threatens a Sanitary District property. Debris basins will also be cleared in an urgent plan. The post Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Potholes emerging everywhere following storms; here’s how you can get reimbursed for repairs
Potholes have popped up across Los Angeles after heavy rainfall hit the region this month. Across the city, requests for pothole repairs have soared in recent weeks. Since Dec. 30, there have been nearly 3,000 potholes reported in the area; more than 1,500 requests were made just last week, according to Los Angeles’ Bureau of […]
Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor
The weekend’s storm posed some complications for the Santa Barbara Harbor. The post Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced
Noozhawk
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm
One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
kvta.com
Authorities Pleading With Residents Of Matilija Canyon To Evacuate
The residents who live in Matilija Canyon northeast of the Ojai Valley are a tight-knit, hardy group who love their remote and rustic surroundings. And they've dealt with disaster in the past. Whether major wildfires like the Thomas Fire or major storms like those in 2005 and 1995, many have...
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
