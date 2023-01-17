Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS from the inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
The post PHOTOS from the inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor
Ceremony pays homage to Africans enslaved in the city who were part of the Middle Passage. The post Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor appeared first on Maryland Matters.
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland inauguration draws overflow crowd with diverse backgrounds
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration of Wes Moore as the first black governor in Maryland history drew an overflow crowd Wednesday that filled the street for a full city block beyond the state house. The adjacent lawyer’s mall was also filled to capacity with ticketed guests. Many other...
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
WMDT.com
Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller vows to fight for Marylanders upon swearing-in
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – While Marylanders celebrated a new Governor Wednesday, they also welcomed their new Lieutenant Governor. Born in India, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller is the first South Asian woman elected to the position in the United States. She is also the first Asian American, and first immigrant, to hold the office in Maryland.
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
WMDT.com
Gov. Wes Moore lays out vision for Maryland on first day in office
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Wednesday marked a new chapter for Maryland; Governor Wes Moore laid his hand on a bible, officially taking office. He is the first Black governor of Maryland, and the third Black person ever elected Governor in the United States. First Moments as Governor. Gov. Moore began...
WMDT.com
Delaware students honored
DELAWARE – Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester visited the Cab Calloway School of the Arts on Tuesday to recognize the 2022 Congressional App Challenge winners. Irwin Wang and Maya Perry were honored for the creation of their app called Recycle Pro. The app aims to teach users about the recycling process and connect them with local recycling sources.
Maryland Gov.-elect Moore proposes ‘gap year’ for high school graduates
FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Maryland’s governor-elect Wes Moore proposed graduating high school seniors take a so-called “gap year” to work in their communities on a broad range of projects. They would be paid $15,000 and be eligible for a $6,000 college scholarship after helping with a variety […]
A four-day workweek in Maryland?
A new Maryland house bill proposes to say goodbye to ‘Happy Friday’ as the traditional end of the week with a four-day workweek instead.
WMDT.com
Delaware State of the State Address; Governor Carney says the state is making progress, and outlines where work needs to be done
DOVER, Del.- Delaware Governor John Carney highlighted legislative achievements of the previous session and stressed the work still ahead during his State of the State Address Thursday in Dover. State of the State Address. The Governor called on more affordable housing, legislation to help address the growing problem of worker...
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
wypr.org
Wes Moore plans to push ahead on these priorities after he’s officially Maryland’s governor
Democrat Wes Moore will be inaugurated Wednesday as Maryland’s 63rd governor, giving his party the greatest power it has had in Annapolis in eight years and making history as the state’s first Black governor. In a recent interview with WYPR, he shared the first things he plans to...
wypr.org
Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month
Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
foxbaltimore.com
New bill restricting where guns can be carried in Maryland causes controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With public safety a top priority for Maryland lawmakers, the first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with conceal carry permits could bring their firearms. "If people don’t feel safe nothing else matters," said Maryland Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City)....
baltimorefishbowl.com
Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland
The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Seeks To Educate Public About Warning Signs Of Human Trafficking
PIKESVILLE, Md. – With January being Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Maryland State Police are urging the public to recognize potential warning signs to reduce the chances of others becoming victims in the future. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a child is trafficked for the purpose of sexual...
Ocean City Today
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Maryland history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Maryland using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bill to give police $20 million heads to House floor
A bill authorizing a one-time $20 million fund for Delaware police agencies to use for recruiting passed unanimously Wednesday through the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee Wednesday. In the same meeting, a bill that would create a separate offense for the theft of mail, including packages, from a residence was heard, but the vote outcome was not clear. ... Read More
Comments / 0