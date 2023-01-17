ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller vows to fight for Marylanders upon swearing-in

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – While Marylanders celebrated a new Governor Wednesday, they also welcomed their new Lieutenant Governor. Born in India, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller is the first South Asian woman elected to the position in the United States. She is also the first Asian American, and first immigrant, to hold the office in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet

Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Gov. Wes Moore lays out vision for Maryland on first day in office

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Wednesday marked a new chapter for Maryland; Governor Wes Moore laid his hand on a bible, officially taking office. He is the first Black governor of Maryland, and the third Black person ever elected Governor in the United States. First Moments as Governor. Gov. Moore began...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware students honored

DELAWARE – Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester visited the Cab Calloway School of the Arts on Tuesday to recognize the 2022 Congressional App Challenge winners. Irwin Wang and Maya Perry were honored for the creation of their app called Recycle Pro. The app aims to teach users about the recycling process and connect them with local recycling sources.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware State of the State Address; Governor Carney says the state is making progress, and outlines where work needs to be done

DOVER, Del.- Delaware Governor John Carney highlighted legislative achievements of the previous session and stressed the work still ahead during his State of the State Address Thursday in Dover. State of the State Address. The Governor called on more affordable housing, legislation to help address the growing problem of worker...
DELAWARE STATE
wypr.org

Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month

Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill restricting where guns can be carried in Maryland causes controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With public safety a top priority for Maryland lawmakers, the first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with conceal carry permits could bring their firearms. "If people don’t feel safe nothing else matters," said Maryland Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City)....
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland

The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Maryland history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Maryland using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Bill to give police $20 million heads to House floor

A bill authorizing a one-time $20 million fund for Delaware police agencies to use for recruiting passed unanimously Wednesday through the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee Wednesday.  In the same meeting, a bill that would create a separate offense for the theft of mail, including packages, from a residence was heard, but the vote outcome was not clear.  ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

