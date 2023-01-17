ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates questions Splendora ISD officials about “I Achieved Failure” jerseys

The controversy and anger surrounding girls on the Splendora High School softball teams being given jerseys that say “I achieved failure” continues. On Wednesday, KPRC 2 Investigates’ Bill Spencer sat down and interviewed both the superintendent and the athletic director, head of all sports programs for Splendora ISD, about just what is going on here.
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Angelo from Houston just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel. Today, we had family-four pack tickets to Monster Jam, a Katy Mills shopping gift card worth $1000, and Houston Grand Opera tickets.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cypressdale residents fed up with inconsistent trash pickup from Texas Pride Disposal

HOUSTON – Piles of trash line some streets of the Cypressdale neighborhood, one of the latest to experience issues with garbage pickup by Texas Pride Disposal. Residents claim the trash takeaway day hasn’t been consistent, some days are skipped altogether, and they’re dealing with growing piles of garbage, drawing creatures like rats and raccoons.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s a special challenge’: Memorial Hermann keeps 12-year-old awake during surgery to preserve motor functions while removing brain tumor

HOUSTON – A young boy with a brain tumor had to be operated on while he was awake. Due to the location of the brain tumor, UTHealth Pediatric Neurosurgeon with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital David Sandberg had to remove just enough to get rid of it, but not too much that the patient would lose the function of his arms or legs. That meant he needed to know during the operation that 12-year-old Gage Dasbach could still move his limbs.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Prairie View A&M University, Texas A&M among growing number of universities to block access to TikTok from WiFi networks

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area universities are joining the growing list of higher education institutes who are either limiting or fully restricting students, staff, and visitors from using Tik-Tok through its campus WiFi network. “We are in the process of geo-restricting all access to downloading or accessing the app from...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

New ordinance in the City of Houston requires stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters, private rescues

HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s “Humane Pet Store” ordinance goes into effect on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The ordinance requires pet stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters and private rescues. The law comes as pet stores are increasingly under scrutiny for selling animals that come from puppy mills.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

DESTINY AWAITS: FBCA’s Warren becoming hot commodity

In the few short months that have followed their recent TAPPS State Championship victory, athletes from Fort Bend Christian Academy have been racking up offers to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level. Junior offensive lineman Bennett Warren has piqued the interest of dozens of top-tier universities. With offers...
SUGAR LAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy