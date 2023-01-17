Read full article on original website
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Got stuff junking up your life? This Houston resale store needs your donation to help the area’s low-income community
HOUSTON – The nonprofit West Houston Assistance Ministries, known as WHAM, said Friday that it is urgently seeking clothing, furniture, home décor, and other donations to its Resale Store to fight poverty and prevent evictions. “WHAM relies on these donations to achieve its goal of compassionately serving Houston’s...
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
KPRC 2 Investigates questions Splendora ISD officials about “I Achieved Failure” jerseys
The controversy and anger surrounding girls on the Splendora High School softball teams being given jerseys that say “I achieved failure” continues. On Wednesday, KPRC 2 Investigates’ Bill Spencer sat down and interviewed both the superintendent and the athletic director, head of all sports programs for Splendora ISD, about just what is going on here.
Iconic Houston staple Spanish Village Mexican Restaurant to permanently close doors in March, owner says
HOUSTON – After 70 years, Spanish Village, the iconic, popular Third Ward restaurant will permanently close its doors at the end of March. Restaurant owner Steve Rogers said in a release that he promises the restaurant’s legacy “will live on in an upcoming project to be announced at a later date,” according to a news release.
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Angelo from Houston just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel. Today, we had family-four pack tickets to Monster Jam, a Katy Mills shopping gift card worth $1000, and Houston Grand Opera tickets.
Bucket list on a budget: These 12 essential Houston experiences are completely FREE
Gorgeous greenery, incredible museums and music, mouthwatering food -- Houston has it all. That said, enjoying everything the city has to offer takes time, patience and A LOT of moolah. Many of Houston’s most-beloved institutions are shockingly expensive. But on any given day, you can enjoy some of the city’s...
Cypressdale residents fed up with inconsistent trash pickup from Texas Pride Disposal
HOUSTON – Piles of trash line some streets of the Cypressdale neighborhood, one of the latest to experience issues with garbage pickup by Texas Pride Disposal. Residents claim the trash takeaway day hasn’t been consistent, some days are skipped altogether, and they’re dealing with growing piles of garbage, drawing creatures like rats and raccoons.
Third time the charm? Federal sentencing date for former city director William-Paul Thomas delayed again
HOUSTON – Legal records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates show the federal sentencing date for William-Paul Thomas, the former City of Houston’s Director of City Council Relations, has been pushed back a second time to March 27, creating a third sentencing date. It was last summer when Thomas...
Atascocita family says contractor took their money, belongings before stopping communication with them
Atascocita – An Atascocita family is sharing their story after they say a construction company took their money and their belongings and then stopped communicating with them. According to court documents, Bella Me Construction LLC already has a civil lawsuit that was filed against them last year regarding subcontractors...
Splendora High School JV softball coach under fire after forcing team to wear ‘I achieved failure’ jerseys
SPLENDORA, Texas – The girls of the JV softball team at Splendora High School had an unfortunate rough start to their season. Just a few days after working hard to make the team, before even playing their first game, the girls were handed these practice jerseys to wear. The...
‘It’s a special challenge’: Memorial Hermann keeps 12-year-old awake during surgery to preserve motor functions while removing brain tumor
HOUSTON – A young boy with a brain tumor had to be operated on while he was awake. Due to the location of the brain tumor, UTHealth Pediatric Neurosurgeon with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital David Sandberg had to remove just enough to get rid of it, but not too much that the patient would lose the function of his arms or legs. That meant he needed to know during the operation that 12-year-old Gage Dasbach could still move his limbs.
Prairie View A&M University, Texas A&M among growing number of universities to block access to TikTok from WiFi networks
HOUSTON – Several Houston-area universities are joining the growing list of higher education institutes who are either limiting or fully restricting students, staff, and visitors from using Tik-Tok through its campus WiFi network. “We are in the process of geo-restricting all access to downloading or accessing the app from...
‘Person of interest’ arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete
BAYTOWN – A person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete has been arrested, according to the Baytown Police Department. Kayleb Garfield, 19, was arrested on Thursday for an unrelated incident. On Jan. 10, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a...
New ordinance in the City of Houston requires stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters, private rescues
HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s “Humane Pet Store” ordinance goes into effect on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The ordinance requires pet stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters and private rescues. The law comes as pet stores are increasingly under scrutiny for selling animals that come from puppy mills.
Man, woman injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after police say they were injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston on Thursday night. According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Cortlandt Street at around 8 p.m. Officers who...
DESTINY AWAITS: FBCA’s Warren becoming hot commodity
In the few short months that have followed their recent TAPPS State Championship victory, athletes from Fort Bend Christian Academy have been racking up offers to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level. Junior offensive lineman Bennett Warren has piqued the interest of dozens of top-tier universities. With offers...
Major crash on Tomball Parkway at southbound feeder and Decker Prairie causing delays, Pct. 4 says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A major crash on Tomball Parkway at the southbound feeder and Decker Prairie is causing major traffic delays Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. A constable deputy reportedly has one suspect detained after the suspect attempted to steal a victim’s vehicle who...
Family of transgender woman makes public plea 2 years after her murder in west Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside a west Houston fast-food restaurant in 2021 is asking for the public’s help Wednesday morning in hopes someone will provide information that will lead to an arrest. The family stood along side Houston police...
Arrest made: Suspects ages 15, 20 accused of fatally shooting man in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in southeast Houston Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers received a call about a firearm discharge in the 4400 block of Bell Street around 2:16 a.m. Police said when they...
Contract worker rescued after being trapped inside 10-foot trench for more than an hour, HFD says
HOUSTON – A contract worker for the City of Houston was rescued after being trapped inside a 10-foot trench in west Houston Friday morning. The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an entrapment at Riverview Way and Briar Ridge Drive near Tanglewood around 11 a.m. HFD said three...
