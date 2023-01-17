ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozens scores in overtime as Sabres beat Islanders 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops after former Sabres goalie Ryan...
Hyman scores twice as streaking Oilers beat Lightning 5-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive victory. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (26-18-3), who have won their last two at home after losing six of the previous seven at Rogers Place. Ryan McLeod also scored, and Jack Campbell made 28 saves in his fifth consecutive start.
Seguin, Wedgewood propel Stars to 4-0 victory over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One night after blowing a three-goal lead, Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars weren’t going to let the same thing happen again. Seguin led the early charge with two goals in the first period and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season as the Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday.
Predators host the Kings in Western Conference action

Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings take the ice in Western Conference play. Nashville has gone 11-7-3 at home and 21-17-6 overall. The Predators have a 16-6-2 record...
