The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO