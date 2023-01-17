ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

‘Break the violent cycle’: MCSO on getting suspect help

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More law enforcement agencies are coming forward with charges against Rochester man Raymond Girard, according to officials. That’s the man accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Police say almost every day this week, another investigation has opened up for this suspect. Girard is accused of several […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gun violence state of emergency extended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Mayor Malik Evans announced an extension on the city’s gun violence state of emergency Tuesday. The emergency was declared last summer in response to what the city calls unprecedented levels of violence. It’s been extended every month since then. That announcement by Mayor Evans cites four...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High

Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. Funding Miss...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Angle Street murder suspect arrested

Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Parolee charged with burglarizing six homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee was charged with six burglaries that happened this December and January on the city’s east side. Rochester Police say they identified 26-year-old Jamal Birden as the suspect using the GPS monitor he’s required to wear and using video posted on a neighborhood social media app.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of threatening County Executive Bello in city and federal court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man accused of threatening Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is now charged with federal gun crimes. Raymond Girard Jr. was also in Rochester City Court this morning. The complaint charges Girard with making a terroristic threat against Bello and other county employees. The Monroe County...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three people arrested after shots were fired at group on Holworthy Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people were arrested after Rochester Police say shots were fired into a group of people on Tuesday afternoon. According to RPD, 24-year-old Leshawn Batz, 24, fired shots at the group on Holworthy Street and Christopher Oneal, 25 returned fire. Both were charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester

The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested, accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Man is in custody after investigators say he made several threats towards Monroe County officials, including County Executive Adam Bello. New York State police along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Raymond Girard, 34, repeatedly called the Monroe County Office Building starting in December of 2022, leaving increasingly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Palmyra man for Criminal Possession of Cannabis

The New York State Police – Troop T arrested Ray D. Henton Jr. (33) of Palmyra, New York for Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. On January 15, 2023, a Junius Ponds based Trooper and his K-9 partner stopped a vehicle for speeding on the New York State Thruway in the town of Brutus.
PALMYRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy