‘Break the violent cycle’: MCSO on getting suspect help
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More law enforcement agencies are coming forward with charges against Rochester man Raymond Girard, according to officials. That’s the man accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Police say almost every day this week, another investigation has opened up for this suspect. Girard is accused of several […]
WHEC TV-10
Gun violence state of emergency extended
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Mayor Malik Evans announced an extension on the city’s gun violence state of emergency Tuesday. The emergency was declared last summer in response to what the city calls unprecedented levels of violence. It’s been extended every month since then. That announcement by Mayor Evans cites four...
Irondequoit police chief files to sue over racist Juneteenth party claims
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit’s newly-selected police chief has filed to sue a Buffalo area civil rights attorney over claims that he attended and helped organized a racist Juneteenth party that made national headlines over the summer. According to the complaint filed January 13, attorney Nate McMurray claimed that Scott Peters took […]
rochesterfirst.com
BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High
Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. Funding Miss...
rochesterfirst.com
Angle Street murder suspect arrested
Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Parolee charged with burglarizing six homes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee was charged with six burglaries that happened this December and January on the city’s east side. Rochester Police say they identified 26-year-old Jamal Birden as the suspect using the GPS monitor he’s required to wear and using video posted on a neighborhood social media app.
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of threatening County Executive Bello in city and federal court
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man accused of threatening Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is now charged with federal gun crimes. Raymond Girard Jr. was also in Rochester City Court this morning. The complaint charges Girard with making a terroristic threat against Bello and other county employees. The Monroe County...
YAHOO!
Father determined to see justice done for his daughter 38 years later
Robert Schlosser will be 93 years old in June, when he plans to travel from his cozy 900-square-foot home in rural Michigan to Rochester to see the trial of the man accused of burying an ax in the head of his daughter. The trial will likely go at least two...
WHEC TV-10
Several students at local high school suspended after large brawl on campus
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Several students at Rush-Henrietta High School are suspended after a massive brawl at the school on Friday. As some parents question the suspensions, school leaders say they are working on plans to prevent incidents like this from happening. A parent of one of the students who...
Man, teen, arrested overnight for driving stolen vehicle in Rochester
RPD said a Hyundai on Mt. Hope Avenue struck a median while attempting to turn onto Byron Street.
WHEC TV-10
Three people arrested after shots were fired at group on Holworthy Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people were arrested after Rochester Police say shots were fired into a group of people on Tuesday afternoon. According to RPD, 24-year-old Leshawn Batz, 24, fired shots at the group on Holworthy Street and Christopher Oneal, 25 returned fire. Both were charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
RCSD graduate Isaiah Santiago running for city school board
Santiago is also an advocate for mental health services and recently wrote a "mental health literacy" curriculum for RCSD.
Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
Man arrested for allegedly committing 6 burglaries in Rochester
In addition to the Canterbury St. home, Birden burglarized homes on Hawthorne St., Chapin St., Colebourne Rd., and North Winton Rd.
Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
wdkx.com
State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester
The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
RPD investigating two shootings near each other, minutes apart
The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating two shootings that occurred within blocks of each other Tuesday night on Magee Ave and Arborwood Lane.
Rochester man arrested, accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Man is in custody after investigators say he made several threats towards Monroe County officials, including County Executive Adam Bello. New York State police along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Raymond Girard, 34, repeatedly called the Monroe County Office Building starting in December of 2022, leaving increasingly […]
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Palmyra man for Criminal Possession of Cannabis
The New York State Police – Troop T arrested Ray D. Henton Jr. (33) of Palmyra, New York for Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. On January 15, 2023, a Junius Ponds based Trooper and his K-9 partner stopped a vehicle for speeding on the New York State Thruway in the town of Brutus.
